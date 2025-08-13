Salford Red Devils youngster Billy Glover has departed the Super League club, making the move into rugby union to link up with Preston Grasshoppers.

Glover, whose brother Charlie remains a Salford player, made his Super League debut at the back end of the 2024 campaign in a 64-0 defeat at Wigan.

His senior bow came on the night the Warriors lifted the League Leaders’ Shield as Red Devils boss Paul Rowley rotated his squad heavily in preparation for the play-offs.

The outside-back went on to feature once more this term amid the turmoil that Salford find themselves in, lining up on the wing in a 28-0 defeat at home to Leeds Rhinos back in April.

Now, he has become the latest player to leave the club, joining the Grasshoppers ahead of their 2025/26 campaign in the National League 2 North.

Latest Salford Red Devils exit confirmed as young gun makes rugby union switch

Hailing from Widnes, Glover spent time in the junior ranks of his hometown club before departing the Vikings and linking up with Salford.

The youngster’s switch into union was announced by the Grasshoppers on Tuesday evening, and he said: “I’m very excited to have been given the opportunity to play at Preston.

“It is an amazing club with a rich history in the sport.

“I look forward to the challenge and hope my league background can have a positive impact for the team.”

Glover represents Wales through his heritage. Having donned a shirt for the Dragons at youth level, he has been included in numerous senior squads, but is yet to make his official bow on the international front.

Grasshopers head coach Dan Orwin added: “We have heard great things about Billy, and have seen the type of player his from watching his video footage.

“He is very keen to transition to rugby union, and given his skillset and attitude, we have no doubts that he will be a very good player for us.

“He is keen to get started and we look forward to welcoming him in pre-season.

“He already knows a couple of our lads, so it should be fairly easy for him to fit straight in.”

