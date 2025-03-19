Brad Singleton has been confirmed as the next man to leave Salford Red Devils, with the veteran forward penning a deal until the end of 2026 with fellow Super League side Castleford Tigers.

Having joined Salford as part of the deal which saw Tyler Dupree head the other way to Wigan Warriors, three-time Ireland international Singleton had been a Red Devils player since July 2023.

The 32-year-old was under contract with the Greater Manchester outfit until the end of 2025, but amid their ongoing financial plight, the Red Devils’ hand has been forced where player sales are concerned.

As such, Singleton has become the latest player to leave the club after star half-back Marc Sneyd linked up with Warrington Wolves at the back end of last week.

Latest Salford Red Devils departure confirmed as Castleford Tigers snap up veteran forward

Two-time Grand Final winner Singleton, who has exactly 300 career appearances at club level on his CV, saw his signing announced by Castleford on Wednesday afternoon.

The Tigers will soon become the ninth different club that he’s donned a shirt for, with the Barrow-born prop saying: “I’m really excited with the prospect of working with two of my old teammates Danny (McGuire) and Brett (Delaney).

“We went through a lot together in our careers and it is great to be reunited with them. I trust their vision with this Castleford side, and training with them this morning, I can see that we have a great team.

“This is an excellent opportunity for me, and I cannot wait to get playing in front of a passionate Castleford crowd.”

The Barrow native played alongside McGuire and Delaney at Leeds, winning two League Leaders’ Shields during his time with the Rhinos and one Challenge Cup along with those two Super League titles.

McGuire, who took charge of Castleford ahead of 2025, added: “It is great to bring a player of Brad’s quality and experience into the squad.

“Not only will he be an asset for us on the field, but our young forwards at the club can learn a lot from him.

“As a Grand Ginal winner and a player with over 200 appearances at the top level, we are delighted to have him on board.”