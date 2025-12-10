Latest Catalans Dragons recruit snapped up by Perth Bears as NRL side announce double signing

Catalans Dragons are set to lose yet another one of their off-season recruits to the Perth Bears next season, with prop forward Iszac Fa’asuamaleaui heading to the NRL expansion franchise in 2027.

He becomes the second Catalans player to put pen to paper on a deal with the new Western Australia-based club, following fellow off-season recruit Toby Sexton.

Fa’asuamaleaui’s signing is part of another dual announcement from the Bears, with Liam Henry also confirmed to be joining the club from next season.

‘Both players have their best footy in front of them’

Commenting on the dual signing, head coach Mal Meninga said: “This is another proud day for the Perth Bears.

“Both players have their best footy in front of them and I have no doubt will make an immediate impact with the Bears.”

Versatile forward Henry, who can play right across the pack, joins the Bears after a four-year stint at Penrith. During his time with the Panthers, he notched 50 first-grade appearances and helped the club win three NRL Premierships between 2022 and 2024.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to be a part of history and continue my career with the Perth Bears from 2027,” he said on joining Perth.

“It’s not every day you get the chance to be a part of a new team in a new city and it’s that opportunity that excites me the most.”

Of Henry, Meninga said: “Liam is one of the most exciting middle forward prospects in the NRL, and I am ecstatic to have him as part of our inaugural roster.”

Fellow forward Fa’asuamaleaui also has some decent NRL experience under his belt, making 28 first-grade appearances his three-year stint at the Gold Coast Titans. He has also featured in the QLD Cup, notching 46 appearances in total.

“The Perth Bears provide an incredible opportunity for me to continue my career and play a part in building something special in Western Australia,” Fa’asuamaleaui said.

“It’s going to be good to get to play with Toby (Sexton) at Catalans and hopefully have a strong year in Super League.

“That’s my priority right now but in 2027 I’ll be ready to give it my all for the Bears.”

Of Fa’asuamaleaui, Meninga added: “Iszac is a versatile and athletic forward who will look to continue his development with Catalans next season before returning to Perth for 2027.

Also commenting on the signings, Bears’ general manager of football, David Sharpe, added: “Liam and Iszac are quality humans who I know will relish the opportunity to continue their careers in Western Australia.”

“We are building something special over here and I am delighted to have them both as part of our inaugural Top 30 squad.”

WEDNESDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 RFL CEO outlines major gradings changes as 2026 promotion system locked in

👉🏻 RFL ‘waiting on NRL’ for more talks over possible partnership as broadcast hopes explained

👉🏻 Leeds Rhinos coach linked with fresh NRL opportunity as top boss comes under pressure

👉🏻 Featherstone Rovers issue concerning update as administration application confirmed