St Helens’ big victory over Huddersfield Giants on Sunday afternoon recorded a lower-than-usual audience on the BBC, it has emerged.

The Saints ran out convincing winners against Luke Robinson’s side to reinforce their play-off credentials, with a 52-4 victory to move back up to third in the table.

The game was shown live on BBC2 with full pre and post-match coverage: but the audience figures are not quite as high as some recent games to be broadcast on the channel.

The game, according to Rugby League on TV on X, attracted an average audience of 255,000 on Sunday, with a peak of 310,000 and an audience share of 4.4 per cent.

In contrast, the last game to be shown on the BBC – Hull FC’s win at Wigan Warriors – brought in an average audience of 320,000 with a peak of 433,000.

Wakefield Trinity’s game against Leigh Leopards on the BBC had respective average audience and peak figures of 270,000 and 382,000, while Leeds’ West Yorkshire derby with Trinity pulled in figures of 334,000 and 418,000 for audience share and peak.

There were mitigating factors in there, with the first weekend of the Premier League season and the fact the game was uncompetitive in the end, with the Saints triumphing with minimal fuss to secure their eighth win in nine games.

The BBC will show games in the play-offs as part of the three-year deal to put Super League on free-to-air television. The contract runs until the end of next season alongside Sky’s contract – with tenders currently out for 2027 and beyond.

