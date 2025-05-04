Controversy has struck again in the closing stages of the final Magic Round after a likely match-sealing field goal was taken off Melbourne for what the bunker deemed foul play leading up to the one-pointer.

Melbourne full-back Ryan Papenhuzyen struck the ball sweetly between the posts to gain a seven-point lead heading into the final five minutes of the game.

However, a late call from the bunker brought the Melbourne star back to address an episode of foul play in the attacking team’s lead up to successful drop goal.

Replays showed Melbourne’s lock-forward Trent Loiero’s elbow contacting Canberra Raiders skipper Joe Tapine’s head on the ground, while Tapine had his grip firmly into Loiero’s throat.

In what was a hot-tempered match, with players from both sides seeing the sin-bin for unnecessary continuations, the bunker stepped in at what was the potential game winning moment for Melbourne to overturn the field-goal – ultimately taking points off the Melbourne score board and giving Canberra both the penalty and opportunity to get back into the match.

“Ryan Papenhuyzen kicks a field goal from right in front, the referee though has his hands in the air, he wants to talk about what happened on the ground between Loiero and Tapine to see if the field goal will stand,” Warren Smith said on Fox League.

“If there was foul play here, this would take the field goal off the books.”

Referee Gerard Sutton called over Storm captain Cameron Munster and explained: “Trent used his elbow in the tackle – he’s on report, and it’s a penalty.”

“That’s a massive call in this game,” said Fox League’s Kevin Walters said in commentary.

“That is absolutely stunning…. I’ve never seen that before,” Smith said.

“Loiero transgressed first and cost his side a seven-point lead.”

Canberra went on to win the game in golden point (20-18) after Jamal Fogarty kicked a penalty goal from in front, following another infringement by Loiero – this time for a high shot on a falling Hudson Young.

“It’s a penalty, high contact and it’s Trent Loiero again. A night to forget for the lock forward,” Smith said.

“I’ve got to say, that’s pretty hard on Trent Loiero, very difficult, what’s he meant to do there, he can’t get out of the way, he’s got to go in front, he lowered his contact and it was the way that Hudson Young carried the ball,” added Walters.

“You can see Trent Loiero say to the ref ‘what am I meant to do there sir’ but you can see the contact on the replay, we know it’s a penalty.”

By the letter of the law, both Loiero incidents are no doubt penalties – however, in a tightly contested game where both teams are complicit in the aggressive nature of a give and take rugby league battle – it begs the question, was the bunker right to step-in and override the on-field referee’s face value judgement?

In the post-match press conference Melbourne coach Craig Bellamy said it was a “hard one to take.”

“It’s disappointing obviously, we led most of the way until the last couple of minutes.”

However, the super-coach acknowledge there were a couple of lapses of discipline in the Melbourne team that cost them in the end.

“If he was in the wrong, he needs to pick discipline up.”

“I don’t know exactly who was the instigator and who got the most away with it… but at the end of the day you can’t give the ball away in those positions.”

Both Bellamy and Munster were seen to choose their words carefully in giving their true feelings after the victory was snatched away in controversial circumstances.

“I’ll probably get fined,” said the Melbourne captain.

“But I can’t remember the last time got penalised with the ball,” added Munster. “Usually the advantage goes to the team that has the ball.”

“In saying that, we played some dumb footy tonight – and I’m happy to say it.”

“As much as it looked like it was in the hands of the referee, at the same time, we gotta be a bit more disciplined with the ball.”

“We’d love to have those moments back. I’m glad it’s happened now, at the front end of the year, and not the back end in September.”