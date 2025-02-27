A Test match double-header between the USA and Greece, which had been scheduled as a warm-up game for the bumper rugby league event in Las Vegas, has been called off due to lighting issues caused by thieves!

The two nations’ men’s and women’s teams were set to face off in a double-header of games at Silverbowl Park, with kick-off in the first game pencilled in for a 2am kick-off on Thursday morning (British time).

A host of lower grade players from Australia who qualify to represent the two nations via heritage have made the journey over to the States for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and the double-header was set to be live-streamed.

The games had been put in the Vegas schedule to help build up to the main event of Saturday’s quadruple-header involving the NRL and Super League at the Allegiant Stadium.

International Las Vegas warm-up games called off for BIZARRE reason

Players and officials arrived at Silverbowl Park on Thursday evening (Vegas time) and were greeted with darkness, with the double-header eventually postponed after almost two hours of waiting.

The reason for the darkness was an absolutely bonkers one, with a statement from the International Rugby League (IRL) board reading: “The USA v Greece match has been called off due to player safety caused by lighting issues at Silverbowl Park, Las Vegas.

“The issue was caused by thieves stealing the copper from the light.

“Electricians from Clarke County were unable to rectify the issue.”

Fortunately for all involved, the double-header has now been rescheduled to take place on Friday afternoon (Vegas time) as to avoid any potential lighting issues.

Of course, these two games between the USA and Greece aren’t the only international rugby league action Vegas will witness this week. England and Australia’s women square off as part of the quadruple-header at the Allegiant Stadium this weekend.

