Officials are hopeful a crowd approaching 50,000 could be inside Allegiant Stadium this weekend to watch Super League and NRL sides play in Las Vegas.

Rugby league returns Stateside on Saturday for a four-game extravaganza, with two NRL fixtures, a women’s Test between Australia and England plus the historic Super League clash between Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves.

Last year, there were conflicting figures over the attendance, with the NRL initially declaring a figure of just over 40,000 before the Las Vegas Stadium Authority corrected that to under 40,000.

But Love Rugby League has been told that ticket sales have now surpassed the 45,000 barrier – with officials optimistic that number will continue to rise as game-day approaches.

There is still hope 50,000 fans will be in attendance, with the NRL launching an aggressive marketing drive in and around Las Vegas to attract more locals to the event.

Super League has contributed to that crowd figure with thousands of supporters flying to the US from England to watch the Warriors and the Wolves in an historic first for the game.

That attendance figure comes as Warrington CEO Karl Fitzpatrick heaped praise on the NRL for the way they have thrown their support not just behind their games, but behind the whole event.

He told Love Rugby League: “From day one, the support we’ve had the support has been tremendous and if you look at the advertising that’s out here, the NRL must have spent a fortune.

“But it’s not the NRL’s weekend, it’s rugby league’s weekend. Without question they’ve really got behind it now. Last year they had a number of British supporters coming out and we know that number is higher this year.

“Hopefully it will be an occasion to remember for everyone.”

The Wire and the Warriors will make history by becoming the first Super League teams to play a game in Las Vegas, with the hope being that English rugby league can become a regular fixture in the event in the years ahead.

