There will be more rugby league in Las Vegas for Super League and NRL fans to enjoy next year: with a unique international triple-header added to the billing.

The USA Hawks will host Scotland across three disciplines: men’s, women’s and youth at an as-yet determined venue on a date yet to be formally announced.

However, it is likely to take place the day before the triple-header at Allegiant Stadium which will include Leeds Rhinos and Hull KR’s historic Super League showdown.

Speaking about the move, USARL Chair Matt Goschnick insisted there was a deliberate reason why Scotland have been picked as the opponents for the States.

“We’re both developing nations in rugby league terms, but there’s a deep connection here,” he said.

“More than 5.35 million people in the United States have Scottish ancestry, and in Las Vegas, 1.5% of residents share that heritage.

“This game is more than a contest—it’s about bringing the two cultures together and providing the best opportunities to not only challenge our players but also to grow our program. We are excited to do this in a triple-header format.”

“This event represents the first occasion on which all three programs from both nations will compete on U.S. soil, and we hope this will attract domestic Scottish fans to become involved in Rugby League in the US while complementing the NRL’s Las Vegas Festival of Rugby League.”

Scotland will likely send community teams with no professional representation to the games. Their co-chair, Alistair McVicar, said: “We are very excited to send 3 teams over to America next February to play the USA Hawks.

“Being part of the NRL and Super Leagues Festival of Rugby in Las Vegas is a an exciting opportunity for all of the Scotland players, coaches and management.”

READ NEXT: Leeds Rhinos kicked out of Wheelchair Super League for bizarre reason