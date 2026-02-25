Popular NRL commentator Andrew Voss will once again lead coverage of Super League’s historic trip to Las Vegas this weekend, it has been confirmed.

Voss, undoubtedly one of the best commentators in the world of rugby league, is a huge fan favourite with British rugby league supporters for his passionate calling of games no matter what level or where in the world they are.

And Super League supporters will get a special treat this weekend as ‘Vossy’ leads the coverage of Hull KR’s showdown with Leeds Rhinos at Allegiant Stadium.

The news was confirmed by X account Rugby League on TV, who revealed that Super League’s coverage this weekend will once again be led by Fox League for the fixture that takes place alongside the two NRL matches in the US.

THE LRL PODCAST: LISTEN AND WATCH NOW – YouTube | Spotify | Apple Podcasts

Like last season in Vegas, Andrew Voss will commentate on Hull KR v Leeds at midnight on Saturday with Sky Sports teaming up with Fox League for match coverage. — RugbyLeagueonTV.com (@rugbyleagueontv) February 24, 2026

That means it will likely be Voss and potentially Greg Alexander who call the Robins and the Rhinos. Voss also led the coverage in Australia of the World Club Challenge last weekend as Hull KR stunned Brisbane Broncos.

This year’s game kicks off later for UK supporters, with a midnight start on Saturday night compared to an earlier slot last year. That is because there are only three fixtures this season as opposed to four last year, with Super League still the opening match on the billing.

But Voss will be the lead commentator yet again as Super League hopefully showcases itself to the world with a game between two of the competition’s heavyweights, with Rovers’ new status as world champions likely to add extra eyeballs to the event.