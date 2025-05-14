Las Vegas will officially host rugby league again in 2026 – with confirmation finally arriving from Super League and the NRL about the event at Allegiant Stadium.

Three games will be held Stateside on Saturday February 28 – with Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos the two Super League sides who have been given the nod.

They will follow in the footsteps of Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves, who broke new ground for the sport earlier this year when they played in the United States on an historic and milestone occasion for the sport.

Now, an all-Yorkshire affair will take centre stage for Super League in Vegas, with the Rhinos and the Robins playing a match. Hull KR have forfeited one of their home matches as a result.

They were given the nod over a host of other Super League teams after Rugby League Commercial led a thorough application process.

“Congratulations to Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos for embracing the unique opportunity provided by taking a Betfred Super League fixture to Las Vegas in 2026 – and for submitting such strong bids to represent British Rugby League in Nevada next year.

RL Commercial chief Rhodri Jones said: “It was a huge statement of intent by Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves to pursue the opportunity of making history in Vegas in 2025, and it is a credit to the impact they made that we have been able to work so closely with the NRL on ensuring a continued northern hemisphere presence.

“Super League’s first Las Vegas fixture delivered a huge spike in profile and glamour for the whole competition, as reflected in the viewing figures on Sky Sports, and in the response from other sports and the wider sporting public.

“It was vital that the two clubs to follow the trail blazed by the Warriors and the Wolves next year would be equally strong representatives of the Betfred Super League and the sport of Rugby League, and we are confident in the ability of Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos to achieve that.”

Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves broke new frontiers for British Rugby League when they played a Round 3 Betfred Super League fixture at the Allegiant Stadium in March – and in 2026, they will hand the baton to two more of the strongest clubs in British rugby, Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos.

Super League will be the first match on the billing, as it was in 2025 – with the schedule reduced to three matches after the decision to remove the women’s international fixture.

Canterbury Bulldogs, Newcastle Knights, North Queensland Cowboys and St George Illawarra Dragons will be the four NRL clubs who play in the event – with all three matches to be televised on Sky Sports.