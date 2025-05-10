The Super League and NRL clubs that will make the trip to Las Vegas in 2026 will be announced in the coming days.

After a record-breaking trip to Allegiant Stadium this year, in which Super League sides Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves were involved, the NRL will reveal this Wednesday which six teams are to be involved in next year’s adventure Stateside.

An announcement is expected early on Wednesday morning – with both Hull KR and Leeds Rhinos expected to be confirmed as the two Super League teams making the trip.

Reports have emerged in recent days suggesting that a decision has been taken for an all-Yorkshire affair between the Robins and the Rhinos in 2026, and the NRL are also priming to confirm their four teams.

The Bulldogs and the Dragons are among the teams to have expressed an interest in making the trip in 2026. Peter V’Landys also confirmed in March that the Eels were another club under consideration to play at Allegiant Stadium.

There will only be three matches in Vegas next year, after the decision was taken not to include the women’s international between England and Australia once again. England were hammered in Vegas, leading to deeper questions about the strength of the women’s game.

But with the NRL also keen to reduce the schedule and have just three games instead of four, the women’s match was, unfortunately, the obvious candidate to cut.

However, the Robins and the Rhinos will now be part of the trip after the NRL expressed its interest in keeping Super League on the schedule, with tens of thousands of fans from both teams expected to travel Stateside.

