It’s been one of many stories going into this year’s Super League Grand Final: where might Lachlan Walmsley be playing his rugby in 2027?

The door has seemingly been closed on a new contract with Wakefield Trinity, despite the champions having the sufficient quota space to make a deal happen as it stands.

However, Walmsley’s performances have shown he is clearly a Super League-standard winger: he is a title winner now, after all.

And there are quite a few potential landing spots for him..

Bradford Bulls

The most obvious landing spot for Walmsley is without doubt a relocation across West Yorkshire to sign with Bradford Bulls.

First of all, it’s local enough for Walmsley which makes doing a deal much easier. Secondly, the Bulls have quota spaces available which would enable them to bring in the winger should they desire.

And thirdly – and most importantly of all – he would undoubtedly improve them no end. It would also mean a reunion with his centre-wing partner Cam Scott, who is also heading for Odsal Stadium in 2027. It just makes sense on so many fronts..

London Broncos

An interesting one to track would be a move down south to sign for London Broncos if, as expected, they are elevated to the top flight with the influence of the NRL.

London do have some good stock in the backs and some players who could easily make the step up to Super League level. But the Broncos hierarchy will undoubtedly be looking for upgrades in some areas if they are given the green light to come into Super League.

Neil Tchamambe and Elliot Wallis have been their go-to options this year. Walmsley is at the very least on par with those; he’s probably an upgrade.

Huddersfield Giants

The Giants are another club who have quota spots at their disposal – and it’s widely acknowledged within rugby league circles that they’re after a winger to add to Jim Lenihan’s squad.

Whether Walmsley fits the exact profile of winger they would want remains to be seen, but again, he’s undoubtedly going to be an upgrade on what they have at present.

Castleford Tigers

This one is reliant on some movement from the Tigers, granted. They currently have 11 quota players as it stands – meaning that if they did want to sign Walmsley, they would have to move some players on.

There are departures coming though. Mikaele Ravalawa is chief among them and is set to depart, with Tom Weaver also likely to go. That would leave nine, and would leave the door ajar for a new signing. The Tigers do look weak in the outside backs, particularly on the wings.. could Walmsley be an option?

Wakefield Trinity

Last, but certainly not least.. is there any chance there could be a dramatic u-turn from the newly-crowned Super League champions?!

They do have the quota spaces available, but there has been a bit of discussion that it’s actually financial reasons which is the blockade on a deal to re-sign the winger.

Can it be worked out? It seems unlikely.. but you never know.