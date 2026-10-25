‘Whole set up is sh*t’: International duo slam World Cup format after big England win

Scotland international Lachlan Walmsley and Italy international Ryan King have both hit out at the reduced Rugby League World Cup format via social media, with the latter believing ‘the whole set up is sh*t’.

Newly-crowned Super League champion Walmsley was born in Merriwa, but has four caps for Scotland on his CV, three of which being earned in the delayed 2021 edition of the World Cup via his heritage.

Barrow Raiders ace King meanwhile followed a similar path, hailing from Wollongong but representing Italy in both 2019 and 2022 via his heritage – with two of his five caps earned at the last World Cup.

Neither Scotland or Italy are involved in the 2026 edition of the international showpiece tournament, which was reduced to ten teams when Australia, New Zealand and Papua New Guinea agreed to become co-hosts.

The French rugby league federation had initially agreed to host the tournament, but withdrew in 2023 over funding concerns, meaning the World Cup was not only reduced in size but pushed back 12 months.

‘I know a bloke playing for Whitehaven 4/5 years ago, going on to win a Super League Grand Final all because he got a chance in a World Cup’

Winger Walmsley, who will join Bradford Bulls ahead of 2027 having helped Wakefield to Super League glory at Old Trafford last month, got his chance in the British game with Whitehaven on the back of his efforts for Scotland four years ago.

Having watched England thump France 82-0 on Saturday, he took to X to make his feelings on the 2026 World Cup known.

The winger wrote: “So Scotland, Wales, Italy and Ireland don’t get to compete in this World Cup, but a poor man’s England win by 80 points… it’s a joke this. I want to represent my family, but can’t. What a waste of time.”

Championship stalwart King replied: “Thank f(*ck) someone said it, whole set up is sh*t!”

Two weeks into the tournament, the reduced World Cup format has already received plenty of criticism, with England head coach Brian McDermott labelling it ‘pretty harsh’ earlier this week.

His side lost their opening game to Tonga, and due to the format, appear on course to exit the tournament in the group stage unless there is an almighty points difference swing over Samoa – a side they won’t even face in Pool B/C – next weekend.

Outgoing Trinity ace Walmsley continued the conversation via X, writing: “What are we doing? Scotland played Fiji in 2022 and it finished 30-14… now we play England 2nds v French 3rds and it finishes 82-0. Turn it off.”

King added: “We’re missing an opportunity for a lot of unknown players to show it on the world stage, it just seems to be going backwards.”

And making reference to his own rise since donning a Scotland shirt, Walmsley responded: “I know a bloke playing for Whitehaven 4/5 years ago, going on to win a Super League Grand Final all because he got a chance in a World Cup.

“Someone say something.”