Lachlan Walmsley lands Super League move with next club confirmed

Lachlan Walmsley will remain in Super League next season, after signing a deal to join Bradford Bulls for 2027.

The winger makes the move after playing a major role in Wakefield Trinity’s Super League title triumph, notably starting in Saturday’s Grand Final, but will now spend the next two seasons at Odsal after penning a contract through to 2029.

He also follows fellow Grand Final winner Cam Scott to Odsal for next season, with the pair starting on the same edge in the 23-10 win over Warrington Wolves.

Lachlan Walmsley makes Bradford Bulls move for 2027

Commenting on joining the Bulls, he said: “From speaking to Jason [Hirst] and Kurt [Haggerty] for a while now and hearing what they want to do at Bradford to make them great again, it is something that I wanted to be a part of and I cannot wait to join. The Bulls used to be a massive powerhouse back in the early 2000s and I want to be a part of a team to bring silverware back and help Bradford become one of the best teams again.

“Winning the Grand Final this year with Wakefield has put me in the right headspace with how sure of my game I am now, it’s something I can help bring to the Bulls and hopefully bring some silverware too. That was my first Grand Final so to be able to win has made me hungry again and it will be just as good to do it with another club. I will be ready to go again when I get back into pre-season, ready to put my foot down, train hard and get going.

Also commenting, Bulls head coach Kurt Haggerty added: “I am really happy to get Lachlan over the line, he’s just won a Super League Grand Final, like Cam Scott – and you’ve also got James Bentley who played in the final so it shows the calibre of players we’re looking to bring to the club. We’re bringing in winners and people who know to compete at the top end of the competition. What we have shown so far is we’re getting a competitive squad together, which will drive intensity within training and standards around the club so it will only take us one way and that is upwards.

“He certainly suits our style of play and the way we want to play, he will get the ball a lot in our systems. I’ve tracked his career and his journey from his time at Whitehaven and over at Halifax, he’s always been on my radar and he is a player I rate highly. I like his back story and his journey which has taken him to Super League, which shows he has got resilience and toughness about him.”

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