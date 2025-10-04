Lachlan Lam has officially committed his future to Leigh Leopards: signing a new contract extension until the end of the 2027 season.

Lam has been one of the standout players in Super League in 2025, providing an incredible 41 try assists – the second highest in a single season ever – and helping drag the Leopards to a third-placed finish.

Their season came to an end on Friday night at the hands of Wigan Warriors but any notion that would be Lam’s last game have proven to be unfounded.

He has now signed a new two-year contract extension which ensures he will be going nowhere – and Lam cited the factor of being able to working under his father, Adrian, as a major reason behind his decision to stay.

He said: “It feels really good to re-sign. It’s been a bit of a process, but it was an easy decision and it’s a weight off my shoulders. I’m happy to get it done.

“The atmosphere at our club is special and there are some really good people here. We have a great group.

“Playing for my father is also special. There are a few reasons why I’ve signed again but that was the main one. It’s special to work together and achieve things together.”

“You see the path the club is on and it’s great to be part of it,” Lam continued. “They didn’t need me to get out of the Championship in 2022 but to achieve what we’ve done since has been special.

“As a professional athlete all you want to do is win and we have a team that are all of the same mindset. We all believe in each other and go out, 1-17, all with that desire.

“And our fans are amazing. Week in, week out they turn out in numbers, and I love playing at our stadium and playing for them. There’s nowhere like it in Super League.”

