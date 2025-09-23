Lachlan Lam scoops major award amid Dream Team snub

Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam has been named Rugby League Writers and Broadcasters Association (RLWBA) Player of the Year.

The news comes just days after Lam was surprisingly omitted from the Super League Dream Team, with Mikey Lewis and Jake Connor selected in the halves.

Lam has once again been a key man for the Leopards this year, making 31 appearances for the club in all competitions.

‘Recognition of the work he’s done throughout the season’

In those 31 appearances this campaign, Lam has been at the very forefront of Leigh’s high-powered attack, notching seven tries and a league-high 41 assists across 2025 to date. His assist tally puts him second in the list for most assists in a single season, ending just five short of the remarkable tally of 46 Luke Gale notched for Castleford Tigers in 2016.

Commenting on the news, Leopards head coach – and Lachlan’s Dad – Adrian Lam, said: “It’s a massive award for him and a recognition of the work he’s done throughout the season.

“As far as Lochie is concerned, it’s right up there at the top of his awards, and I’m proud and delighted for him.”

This is now the second time that the Papua New Guinea international has won the award, after last winning it in 2023. As a result, he joins Iestyn Harris (1998, 1999) and Jamie Peacock (2003, 2014) as the only players to win the award twice, while Sam Tomkins (2011, 2012 and 2021) remains the only player to win it on three occasions.

Upon winning the award in 2023, Lam also joined father Adrian on the honour roll, with the current Leigh boss scooping the award during his stint with Wigan Warriors.

Lam also beat out eight other players to the award, with Jake Connor finishing second, Jai Field third. Bevan French, Mikey Lewis and Jez Litten in a tie for fourth.

Elsewhere, Arthur Mourgue Elliot Minchella, Herman Ese’ese and Lachlan Miller also received votes.

