Lachlan Lam makes Grand Final admission with key ‘focal point’ identified

Leigh Leopards star Lachlan Lam feels his side could reach their first-ever Grand Final this year, but wants them to improve their early-season form to do so.

The Leythers limped through the early parts of the season – even finding themselves down in ninth at one point – however, an inspired run of form saw them leapfrog into the top six and eventually reach the play-off semi-finals.

But, they are virtually a whole new team this time around. The likes of John Asiata, Matt Moylan, Tom Amone and Zak Hardaker have all headed for the exit door this off-season, with David Armstrong, Tesi Niu, Isaac Liu and Alec Tuitavake amongst others coming in.

Lachlan Lam outlines Leigh Leopards Grand Final hopes

Leigh have taken Super League by storm since their promotion back to the top-flight in 2023, with consecutive play-off finishes to their name, but speaking ahead of the new season the Lance Todd Trophy winner believes they can continue their year-on-year improvement and make a Grand Final.

DON’T MISS: Leigh Leopards name squad for Warrington Wolves clash with five key men out

“Collectively, we finished one stage higher than the year before, so we’d like to go one more this year and reach a Grand Final,” Lam told the Super League website. “That would be our goal.”

But, he also called for his side to improve their early season form if they want to reach their goal.

“Last season was good, but we had a slow start and that’s something we’ll look to improve this year,” the PNG star said.

He added: “It’s been like that for the past few years. We haven’t got the first quarters of the season right, so that’s going to be our focal point this year.”

LRL SUGGESTS: Leigh Leopards star being pursued by NRL clubs and is ‘open’ to Australian return

“Then, when the weather starts to dry up and the game gets a bit quicker, it’ll suit us a lot more.”

Top six outlook

Leigh will face stiff competition to make their maiden Grand Final, though.

Near-neighbours Wigan Warriors will be targeting a historic three-peat of Grand Final wins this year, Hull KR will be keen to go one better this year after their Old Trafford heartbreak in 2024 and even the likes of Leeds Rhinos, Warrington Wolves and St Helens will be hoping for a shot at the big time this year.

Despite the stern tests ahead, Lam called for his side to ensure they keep their pace in the play-off spots.

“I think the top six will be similar to last year, he said. “But we need to be in there.”

Leigh begin their Super League campaign with a visit to rivals Wigan, before facing Huddersfield Giants and Catalans Dragons at home in rounds two and three.

MORE LEOPARDS: New Leigh Leopards recruit lays bare ‘Super League dream’ with Wigan Warriors exit explained