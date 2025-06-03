Lachlan Galvin has spoken for the first time since joining the Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs, addressing the controversy surrounding his mid-season move.

The 19-year-old has been at the centre of NRL headlines since turning down a five-year, $6 million contract extension from the Wests Tigers.

Now locked in at Belmore on a three-and-a-half-year deal worth around $750,000 a season, Galvin looked relaxed in front of the cameras – singing his praises for his new club while (not so) subtly hinting at the issues he left behind at the Tigers.

“I just think [coach Cameron Ciraldo] is a real leader,” Galvin said in an interview published by the Bulldogs.

“I think he is driving standards here that are pretty cool and something that I obviously want to be a part of. So getting to know him more and more as the season goes on and the next three years that I’m here is going to be pretty cool.”

“I can’t wait to be having conversations in his office — hopefully good ones. I can’t wait.”

Galvin’s remarks come just two months after he refused to extend his stay at the Tigers, citing concerns about his development under head coach Benji Marshall. The fallout was swift and messy, with the club locked in a tense game of cat-and-mouse with Galvin’s manager, Isaac Moses.

The young half was dropped to reserve grade amid simmering tensions behind the scenes, and his camp later sent a legal letter to the Tigers over bullying claims.

In an interview with NRL journalist Danny Weidler on Channel Nine on Monday, Galvin addressed questions about his decision-making process and the backlash that followed.

When asked if his manager influenced his choice to leave, Galvin made it clear the move was entirely his own.

“This whole thing was my decision. I told Issac what I wanted and he says ‘yes,’ and that’s basically it.”

“I’ve ran this thing, I’ve backed myself and I’m a pretty confident kid in that way. I’ve chose what I wanted and obviously we’ve got all this backlash from it, and I’ll take that on the chin because it’s something I’ve driven,” he said.

While the Tigers have denied any wrongdoing, Galvin’s body language in the Bulldogs media release suggests the move has been a breath of fresh air.

“Just how much grit [the Bulldogs] show,” Galvin said when asked what he admired most about his new team.

“They are always here for each other, all the boys have each other’s backs. I just want to keep working hard, getting in here and learning all their systems.”

To those following the drama, Galvin’s emphasis on unity and strong leadership came off as a passive-aggressive swipe at the Tigers’ culture – a club currently enduring its third straight wooden spoon season. The contrast couldn’t be clearer: under Ciraldo, the Bulldogs have transformed into genuine title contenders.

“Watching and seeing the path that the Bulldogs are on at the moment and how they are going week in and week out, I think has really drawn me to the club,” Galvin said.

“Getting in here now, it’s really exciting. Meeting Ciro and all the assistants, it’s pretty cool.”

“The way they are speaking to me and telling me how the club is going at the moment, I really want to be a part of it.”

Galvin could make his Bulldogs debut as early as Monday in the King’s Birthday clash against Parramatta – the other club that was vying for his signature.

If the Doggies deliver a strong performance in front of a raucous Accor Stadium crowd, it’ll only reinforce Galvin’s belief that he made the right call jumping ship mid-season.

“Hopefully I get to play in that game and make my debut,” he said.

“It will be awesome to run out in front of all the Doggies fans. You see all the Doggies games and all the fans, they turn out. They love it.”

“If we keep playing well, they are going to turn out. You see it all over TikTok and Instagram – they’re pretty crazy. I want to be on their side.”

When asked about the reaction from angry Tigers fans, Galvin responded with understanding but remained firm.

“I understand where they’re coming from, I think they can have their opinion and they’re hated against me and I understand that.”

Whether or not Galvin meant his comments as a direct shot at the Tigers, it’s clear he’s ready to move on and let his footy do the talking.