Lachlan Galvin saga takes fresh turn as Wests Tigers make huge decision

The Lachlan Galvin saga could be about to reignite in sensational fashion: with Wests Tigers considering releasing the playmaker a year early.

Galvin has already told the Tigers he will not be playing for the club beyond the end of his existing contract at the end of the 2026 season.

There has been no confirmation yet on where the half-back could end up – but now, talk of where he will sign in 2027 has begun to shift towards his plans for 2026.

That is because both Fox League and the Sydney Morning Herald have hinted that the Tigers could be about to make a major decision and consider letting him go at the end of this season.

The Herald say that the Tigers’ board will meet on Monday to discuss all possibilities for his plans in 2026. That could, although not guaranteed, involve releasing him at the end of this year.

Fox’s James Hooper admitting earlier this week: “The way it’s shaping up with lawyers involved, we’re tipping Galvin will be at a different club next year.”

Galvin has a number of suitors already firming up. Parramatta Eels are one such club and Canterbury Bulldogs continue to be linked, though Phil Gould has repeatedly ruled them out of the running.

But Gould has continued to shower the teenager with praise.

“I think he’s the best teenage footballer I’ve ever seen. I think what he is doing is absolutely extraordinary,” Gould has said. “Lachlan Galvin will earn more money out of Rugby League than any player in history.”

