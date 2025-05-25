Lachlan Galvin saga ‘over’ as cross-NRL switch secured with new club revealed

The NRL’s biggest transfer saga finally appears to be over, with Lachlan Galvin securing an immediate move to Canterbury Bulldogs, according to reports Down Under.

Teenage sensation Galvin sent shockwaves through Australia back in April as he confirmed he’d be seeking an exit from Wests Tigers when his contract came to an end next year.

Having rejected a contract extension offer from Wests believed to be worth around $5-6 million AUS, the 19-year-old went on to publicly share a vote of no confidence in Tigers head coach Benji Marshall.

He was then dropped from the side by Marshall and teased on social media by his Tigers team-mates about being a money grabber, with the situation going as far as legal proceedings over workplace bullying commencing.

Plenty of clubs have been vying for his signature over the last few months, and it now looks like it’s the Bulldogs that have won that particular race.

Born in Campbelltown, Galvin made his NRL bow for Wests last March against Canberra Raiders.

The young half-back now has 31 first-grade appearances on his CV, and has also represented the Australian Prime Minister’s XIII.

Reporting for NRL on Nine, Michael Chammas – a leading journalist Down Under – said: “(There is) massive news out of Belmore, Canterbury Bulldogs have got their man.

“Lachlan Galvin has agreed to join the Bulldogs on a three-and-a-half-year deal, effective immediately.

“He will leave Wests Tigers and join the Bulldogs and be ready to play in that King’s Birthday clash against Parramatta.

“He in fact knocked back the Eels, an offer of around $750,000 AUS a year to join Mitchell Moses in the halves.

“Instead, he believes his development will be best at the Bulldogs under Cameron Ciraldo, where they are building towards the Premiership.”

