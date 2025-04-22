Benji Marshall has named the most talked about player in the NRL Lachlan Galvin in his starting squad for the Wests Tigers to face the Cronulla Sharks on Sunday.

The 19-year-old’s demotion to the NSW Cup was short lived after he was hauled into office for a meeting with Marshall at training on Tuesday.

Following a tough defeat to the Parramatta Eels on Monday, where Mitchell Moses stole the show, Marshall had a simple message for Galvin: “We need to win, that’s why I’m picking you,” reported Code Sports.

Galvin has been named on the team sheet at five-eight and will play alongside Tigers captain, Jarome Luai at halfback.

Long-term injury returnee Adam Doueihi will move to from the halves to centre for the next match.

Benji Marshall is said to have praised the young half for maintaining a positive attitude and getting on with footy, after being dropped to play for Western Suburbs in the NSW Cup at Lidcombe Oval on Monday.

The saga began after the young star rejected a record $6 million contract extension to stay at the club, sighting career development issues under the current regime headed by Tigers legend Benji Marshall.

‘Urgent mediation’

In light of the Tigers backflip on Galvin’s place in the top squad at Concord Oval, the young star’s legal team has requested “urgent mediation” with Wests Tigers management to address several issues ahead of his first-grade return.

“I am instructed to confirm in response to media enquiries that Hilliard and Berry Solicitors act for Mr Lachlan Galvin,” said Galvin’s acting solicitor, Simon Berry.

“This firm has retained Mr Arthur Moses SC and Mr Dilan Mahendra on behalf of Mr Galvin. We have been in communication with both the CEO of Wests Tigers and now the solicitors acting for Wests Tigers concerning a range of issues which will not be disclosed outside any formal process, other than to note that we have sought an urgent mediation between the parties to resolve the issues in a constructive manner,” the statement to Wests Tigers said, which was published by the Sydney Morning Herald on Tuesday.

Benji’s call

Chief executive officer of the Wests Tigers, Shane Richardson, reaffirmed the decision to recall Galvin was ultimately made by head coach Benji Marshall, regardless of any input from the senior group.

When asked if Galvin still needed to win over the leadership team that played a role in his axing, Richardson reiterated, “Benji Marshall’s the head coach.”

“As I said before, he’s got a massive support amongst the team.

“We’ve built a great leadership group, and I’m really happy with who they are – and with the players beneath them as well,” he said.

Richardson made it clear that while Marshall consults with the leadership group, the final call rests with him.

“But my point is… it’s Benji’s decision.”

“If he thought it was best to bring him back to play this week to beat Cronulla, then he’s made the decision to do so.

“Now, that’s his call, and I’m sure he’s consulted with the leadership group.

“But like last week, he might consult, but at the end of the day, he picks the team that he thinks can win,” said the Tigers CEO.

Looking at Galvin’s response to his demotion, Richardson also had praise for the player’s attitude.

“This week, we feel that Galvin showed great spirit last week, did the right thing in second grade – some of the players were out there and saw that.”

“What he did was rebuild faith in a lot of ways, which is fantastic, and showed that he wants to be part of the team going forward.”

Richardson was happy to throw his support behind Marshall’s decision to drop Galvin last week, explaining the reasoning behind the choice.

“I really think that Benji felt with all the emotion and everything that was going on – the players’ emotions and everything else – that we would be a better chance of beating Parramatta without him playing in that game, and with all the hassles that would go with leading up to the game,” he said.

As for Galvin’s recall for Sunday, Richardson again backed Marshall’s judgment.

“I honestly believe, and I’ve said all along, and I’ll say it again today, we will always select the team that Benji thinks will win the game,” Richardson added.

“Now, he felt last week that it was better not having him in the game.”

“This week, he feels it’ll be better to bring him back into the game.

“He played second grade on the weekend – he himself would say he didn’t play well – but I’ll tell you what he did do: he competed on every single play.

“He put 80 minutes into it and showed a lot of character in doing so. I gave him the option not to play, and he chose to play. I’m so proud of him for it.”