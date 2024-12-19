Lachie Miller opens up Leeds Rhinos move and makes honest reflection on 2024 season

Lachie Miller has opened up on how his move to Leeds Rhinos came around: and reflected honestly on the club’s 2024 campaign.

The former Cronulla Sharks, Newcastle Knights and Australian Olympic Sevens player scored seven tries in 26 appearances in his maiden season in the UK, coming sixth in the 2024 Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel shortlist.

Miller was one of Leeds’ premier signings ahead of the 2024 campaign, alongside fellow spine players Brodie Croft, Andy Ackers and Matt Frawley: and speaking on the excellent The Lot Pod podcast, Miller opened up about how the move came about.

“When I was younger, I always thought it would be cool to play overseas, and the chance came up with Leeds,” Miller said.

“You don’t watch heaps of Super League back home, but Leeds are the team you hear about.

“The chat I had with Rohan Smith (former Rhinos coach) was good and me and my wife wanted a change. As soon as I had the chat I was like ‘we have to go’. It was a really easy decision.”

Despite the pull of Leeds, Miller also revealed he had some chats with Hull FC, but later detailed they were never formal conversations over a move.

“I had some chats with Hull FC but there was nothing too serious,” he added.

Miller got off to a rocky start in the famous blue and amber jersey, however, he found form towards the back end of the season, finishing in the top 10 for the Steve Prescott MBE Man of Steel award, alongside Leeds team-mate Croft.

“I had my ups and downs, but I was happy with how it went,” he told The Lot Pod Podcast on his 2024 campaign.

“I was happy with how I played, but it was a disrupted year and we didn’t get the results we wanted. You could see, though, we were building and those combinations were building.

“From last year, (2025) is going to be an exciting year.”

His form in the back end of the season, particularly since new boss Brad Arthur has come to the club, would have had Leeds fans salivating: but a hamstring injury picked up in pre-season will likely keep him on the sidelines for a little while.

The full interview can be viewed on the Lot Pod YouTube channel – it is a must watch for any Rhinos fans.

