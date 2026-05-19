Leeds Rhinos have been unsuccessful in their appeal against Lachie Miller’s Grade E disciplinary charge, and his three-match ban remains in place.

Miller was handed 18 penalty points by the Match Review Panel (MRP) on Monday for a Grade E charge of ‘Unnecessary Contact with Player who is injured or may be injured’.

That came following their 24-4 Super League defeat away at Wigan last weekend, in which the Rhinos full-back could be seen pushing the head of Warriors forward Oliver Partington as he attempted to dart out of dummy-half.

Partington was down on his haunches following a tackle earlier in the set, and though he was ultimately not injured, he was deemed to potentially be at the time.

Wigan’s own Harry Smith received the same punishment for the same offence following their Challenge Cup quarter-final win over Wakefield Trinity.

While Wigan and Smith accepted that charge, Leeds and Miller did not and chose to challenge it.

But having been unsuccessful, the Australian ace now sees five penalty points added to his record, taking his total over the last 12 months up to 23.75, just 0.25 away from an additional game being added to his ban!

Leeds Rhinos learn Lachie Miller fate as appeal verdict delivered

The Rugby Football League (RFL) confirmed the outcome of Leeds’ appeal with a press release on Tuesday evening.

That press release reads: “Leeds Rhinos’ Lachie Miller has been unsuccessful in challenging a Grade E charge.

“The player appealed a three-match suspension and 18 penalty points after being charged with ‘unnecessary contact with a player who is injured or may be injured.’

“Miller had pleaded not guilty but an independent tribunal this evening agreed with the initial charge.

“He has been given an additional five penalty points, the ban remains and Miller is also fined £1,000 with Leeds losing their appeal bond.”

Miller will miss three games through suspension, as was the case initially.

It’s understood that due to the way the penalty points system now works, his tally of 23.75 will be reduced once that suspension has been served.

However, the 31-year-old will have to tread lightly when he returns to the field given his card is now firmly marked.