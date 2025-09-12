St Helens winger Kyle Feldt was involved in a bizarre moment during their clash with Leigh Leopards on Friday night – after being given a green card while being accused of ‘simulation’.

Feldt fell to the floor midway through the first half at the Leigh Sports Village after a moment where he was hit by minimal contact as he attempted to step back inside and push for the Saints’ first try of the night.

He stayed down and the doctors entered the field, meaning the referees were forced to stop the game to see if Feldt needed medical attention. But Sky Sports pair Jon Wells and Mark Wilson were not too impressed by the incident.

Wells said: “He’s committed to the theatrics and he’s got to ride it out.. if he’s got him he’s got him with the very end of his fingers. It’s nothing.”

Wilson echoed Wells’ sentiments, adding: “I know he wants his team to win, but come on.”

The lead commentator then questioned whether punishments for simulation should be introduced in rugby league like they are for football, with the home crowd unimpressed by Feldt. He was subsequently booed for the remainder of the first half.

Wilson said: “If there is no contact should he not be disciplined for that? In football, that is simulation and he gets booked for that.”

However, because the game had to be stopped, Feldt was disciplined: he was shown a green card meaning he had to leave the game for two minutes in a fairly humiliating moment for the veteran winger.

Wells then commented: “Go and give your head a wobble Kyle.”

