Bradford boss Kurt Haggerty has asked the Bulls’ boo boys to ‘stick with them’, with promise of a brighter future ahead come 2027.

Friday night saw Bradford thumped 62-10 on the road by high-flying Leigh, with the visitors shipping 48 points unanswered in the second half before youngster Elliot Peposhi grabbed a late consolation.

Sat bottom of Super League as they near the end of their first season back at the top table, the Bulls have now lost their last six games, and long-term have won only one of their last 11 dating back to mid-June.

Following the thrashing at the Leopards’ Den, some of the travelling contingent made their discontent known with boos at the final hooter.

‘I get it, I absolutely get it, they’ve got every tight to be frustrated’

Bradford only sit bottom of Super League on points difference as things stand, but with both Huddersfield Giants and Hull FC still to play this weekend, could find themselves two competition points adrift by close of play in Round 24.

Post-match at Leigh, head coach Haggerty addressed the booing as he admitted: “I get it, I absolutely get it, they’ve got every tight to be frustrated.

“For the majority of games, we’ve had a dig, we’ve competed and we’ve never given in.

“There were moments in that game where it just didn’t look like us, but (the message is) please stick with us.

“”We’ll keep fighting and we’ll keep going.

I think you only have to see the way we’ve recruited for next year to see that it’ll look different.

“This team and this club will look a whole lot different next year.”

The Bulls’ campaign concludes with games against three of the bottom six, starting with a trip to France next weekend to take on Toulouse Olympique.

Castleford Tigers then visit Odsal before Bradford end the season away against York, having been promoted ahead of 2026 alongside both Toulouse and the Knights.

Reflecting on the defeat at Leigh, Haggerty added: “We competed for 40 and it was very, very poor for 40. It’s been the story of the season, inconsistency.

“I can’t make any excuses for it and I won’t let them make any excuses for it, I won’t let this group just dip and fall.

“We’ve spoken about blokes being in trenches and fighting their way out… we’ve got to fight our way out.”