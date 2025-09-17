Kurt Haggerty appointed by Super League hopefuls as next destination after Salford exit confirmed

Kurt Haggerty has been appointed as the new head coach of Super League hopefuls Bradford Bulls, penning a three-year deal to take the reins at Odsal from 2026.

36-year-old Haggerty, who was Leigh’s interim head coach for much of the 2021 campaign, spent the last three seasons working as an assistant coach to Paul Rowley at Salford Red Devils.

Haggerty had been set to become Salford’s head coach from 2026 with Rowley moving upstairs into a Director of Rugby role, but the club’s ongoing financial crisis spelt the end of that plan.

The former Ireland international departed the Red Devils at the beginning of this month, and has now seen his appointment confirmed by Bradford on a deal which will run until the end of the 2028 campaign.

‘It’s an extremely exciting challenge, it is almost like a new era for the Bulls’

Having spent the last year of his playing career with Bradford in 2016, Haggerty will replace Brian Noble in the Odsal hotseat come the end of this season.

He said: “I am extremely excited, I played for Bradford ten years ago and I was always proud to represent the club back then so to have the opportunity to come back and coach Bradford is a special moment for me.

“I have known Nobby [Brian Noble] for a good few years, I worked with him at Toronto and have stayed in touch ever since and that relationship has remained strong.

“When this opportunity came about after I left Salford, it flourished from there and I am very happy to get it over the line.

“It’s an extremely exciting challenge, it is almost like a new era for the Bulls and I am very glad to have the opportunity to run the programme moving forward.

“We will face some challenges along the way but it is an exciting project and I cannot wait to get my teeth stuck into it.”

‘He was earmarked for the Salford job and he was sought after for other Super League head coach roles within the last 12 months’

Noble returned for his second stint at the helm of the Bulls ahead of 2025, but at the end of this year will step back into a consultancy role in West Yorkshire.

He has led his side to a third-place finish, and they will now compete in the play-offs: before hearing whether they have been promoted either via the IMG gradings or the selection of an independent panel next month.

Noble added: “It is a coup for the club, he (Haggerty) has a great future and will leave no stone unturned. His work ethic is very good, he is a good bloke and his rugby IQ is up there with the best.

“He is young, he has an affinity with the Bulls and I know he loved his time as a player at the club.

"He was earmarked for the Salford job and he was sought after for other Super League head coach roles within the last 12 months, so to secure him is a big fillip for the club.

“There are some outstanding young coaches around in the game and I believe we’ve been able to snare one.

“I worked with him at Toronto and kept in touch with him and first and foremost, he is a good bloke.

“This club’s foundations are built around people being the best they can be, look right through the staff from the CEO to the kitmen and volunteers, they are all people who have gone above and beyond and it is palpable.

“Kurt appreciates that and he is one of those people, he is not in any way shape or form arrogant and he is an outstanding coach.

“I have seen how he operates and have seen him in situations less than ideal but now having the chance to build, we all need to recognise it is not an overnight thing it will take time, we have shaped the Bulls in the mean time and now the same project lies ahead for Kurt.

“The club and its fans are all hopeful that will be in Super League, but if not, I am confident Super League will come soon.”

‘This appointment is just one segment of a dawning of a new era for our great club and Kurt is going to be integral to our future success’

Haggerty’s playing career saw him don a shirt for Leigh, Blackpool Panthers, Widnes Vikings and Barrow Raiders as well as Bradford.

The St Helens native honed his craft in the coaching world with local community club Pilkington Recs, though this will officially be his first permanent head coach role in the ‘professional’ game.

Bulls CEO Jason Hirst said: “As you’d expect with the head coach vacancy here at Bradford, we had a number of quality applicants which resulted in a diligent and meticulous selection process.

“We decided upon Kurt for a whole host of reasons including his outstanding interview, intimate Rugby League knowledge, grounding, connections, vision, style of play and holistic approach, not to mention his excellent personal attributes.

“As an ex-Bradford Bulls player, he understands the club and not least, its’ fans and what it means to represent them.

“This appointment is just one segment of a dawning of a new era for our great club and Kurt is going to be integral to our future success.

“On behalf of our whole club, I welcome Kurt back to Bradford Bulls, as our new head coach.

“In doing so, I’m excited to see our 1st team and entire Football Department further evolve under his leadership and expertise as he builds upon the great foundations that Brian and Lee have put in place.”

