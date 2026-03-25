Krisnan Inu has been appointed as the new head coach of Championship outfit North Wales Crusaders, and has set a lofty ambition of competing in the play-offs come the end of the year.

Former New Zealand and Samoa international Inu hung up his boots back in 2022 having racked up close to 300 career appearances in rugby league between the NRL, Super League and French Super XIII.

Having also enjoyed a stint in rugby union with French side Stade Français, the 39-year-old spent three seasons as an assistant coach at Salford Red Devils following is retirement.

When the Red Devils were liquidated at the end of last year, having been embroiled in the saga which surrounded the club’s substandard owners, he was not involved in the re-formation of Phoenix club Salford RLFC.

But now, he is back in the game having landed his first-ever head coach role with Crusaders.

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Krisnan Inu’s first words after landing surprise Championship head coach role

Auckland-born Inu takes charge following the departure of Dean Muir earlier this week, with Crusaders having won two and lost four of their first six Championship games this term.

Despite a slow start, he believes he can turn things around, saying: “I’d like to express my sincere appreciation to the club for the opportunity to help guide the team through this season.

“I am fully committed to contributing in every possible way to ensure we reach the level we know we are capable of, with the clear objective of pushing for the play-offs as we approach the latter stages of the campaign.

“I am very much looking forward to meeting the players, staff, and supporters, and to getting started.”

Super League icon Kylie Leuluai joined Crusaders as their Head of Rugby Operations at the back end of last month, and has had a leading role in selecting Inu as their new head coach.

Leuluai added: “I’m pleased to see Kris joining the club as a coach. Having known him as a player, team-mate and opponent, I’ve seen first-hand the experience, professionalism, and insight he brings to the game.

“Kris has a wealth of experience both as a player and a coach, and I’m confident he will be a valuable asset to the club.

“I look forward to building a strong working relationship with him and striving to achieve success together.”