Ex-NRL, Super League stalwart lands Championship coaching role

Former NRL and Super League stalwart Krisnan Inu has sealed a return to the game, joining Championship outfit Rochdale Hornets as an assistant coach ahead of 2027.

Six-time New Zealand international Inu, who also has one cap for Samoa on his CV, joined Paul Rowley’s backroom team at Salford Red Devils ahead of the 2023 campaign after hanging up his boots.

The 39-year-old remained with the Red Devils until their liquidation following the conclusion of the 2025 Super League season: and only briefly made his return as head coach of Championship side North Wales Crusaders earlier this year.

That stint as Crusaders’ head coach also came amid financial issues and did not last long.

Inu is now back involved in the game though having agreed a deal to join Rochdale as an assistant coach.

‘”I’m looking forward to the season ahead and contributing wherever I can, both on and off the field, to help drive the club forward’

Born in Auckland, outside-back Inu made well over 100 NRL appearances between Parramatta Eels, New Zealand Warriors and Canterbury Bulldogs.

He then went on to play over 140 games across all competitions in the British game between Catalans Dragons, Widnes Vikings, Salford and Leigh: with a brief stint in France also enjoyed at Lezignan.

As his arrival at Rochdale was announced, he said: “I’d like to thank (chairman) Andy Mazey for the opportunity to join Rochdale.

“I’m excited to get started and look forward to working alongside (head coach) Gary Thornton, the coaching staff and all the players.

“I’m looking forward to the season ahead and contributing wherever I can, both on and off the field, to help drive the club forward.

“There’s a real sense of direction and ambition within the club, and I’m looking forward to being part of that journey, playing my part in building something special, competing week in, week out and ultimately fighting for silverware this season.”

The Hornets finished 15th on the Championship ladder in 2026, winning eight of their 24 league games. They will now be aided by the guidance of Inu alongside head coach Thornton.

Chairman Mazey added: “Kris made a name for himself as an important part of Paul Rowley’s successful performance unit at Salford, with a particular emphasis on defence, before being named head coach at North Wales Crusaders.

“He is a fantastic addition to our coaching staff, and Gary and I have both been impressed by his enthusiasm and knowledge.

“He brings a wealth of experience both as a player and coach, and I’m confident he will be a valuable asset to the club as we look to continue to build on and off the pitch.”