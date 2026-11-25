Wigan Warriors have confirmed that Kris Radlinski will step aside as CEO and become the club’s new vice-chairman – with former coach Mark Bitcon to step into the role.

Radlinski, one of the most influential figures in all of Super League’s administration, has been integral in a number of key developments in recent years – including the decision from Super League to get involved in the Las Vegas ventures in 2024.

But Radlinski will now take on a new role with his hometown club, and will lead the club’s now strategic policy on strengthening the Wigan brand across the globe.

The Warriors said: “Kris will focus on the Club’s strategic relationships across the domestic and international game, including the NRL, Super League and RFL. He will also lead the development of international partnerships, new commercial ventures and opportunities to introduce Wigan Warriors to wider audiences.”

Kris Radlinski to take on new Wigan role

Radlinski said: “I have dedicated much of my adult life to Wigan Warriors. It has been a great privilege, filled with moments of immense pride, difficult decisions, personal sacrifices and experiences I will never forget. Through it all, my commitment to this club and the town it represents has never changed.

“I have always believed that leadership carries a responsibility to look forward, recognise opportunities and embrace change. I am immensely proud of what we have achieved together, and I believe this next chapter presents an exciting opportunity for both the club and me. “Having spent so many years involved in the day-to-day leadership of Wigan Warriors, I now have the opportunity to direct my experience and energy towards its longer term ambitions. My new role as vice-chairman will allow me to focus on building relationships, developing international partnerships, exploring new markets and creating opportunities that deliver meaningful, lasting benefits for Wigan Warriors and our town. “Taking Wigan’s story to new places is something that genuinely excites me. I want more people to experience the pride, belonging and connection that this club has given me throughout my life. “My role may be changing, but my commitment never will.”

Mark Bitcon returns to Wigan

Meanwhile, Bitcon comes back to Wigan in the role of CEO having previously served as the club’s director of performance. He has had extensive spells in football with the likes of Man City and Southampton, who he currently works for.

Bitcon will work closely with Matt Peet and the Wigan coaching staff, and Radlinski said of Bitcon’s return: “I am delighted to welcome Mark back to the club.

“He understands Wigan, the expectations that come with representing it and the standards we must continue to uphold. His experience across other leading sporting organisations will bring fresh thinking, and I look forward to working alongside him and Matt (Peet) as we continue to build for the future.