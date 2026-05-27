Wigan’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kris Radlinski expects the Warriors’ abundance of young talent to thrive on the pressure of the Wembley stage in this weekend’s Challenge Cup final.

Cherry and Whites head coach Matt Peet has so far remained coy over his squad selection for Saturday afternoon’s showpiece clash against Hull KR.

But he has confirmed that 20-year-olds Noah Hodkinson and Jack Farrimond will both retain their spots in his side under the arch.

Versatile back Hodkinson only made his Warriors debut in March, while Farrimond will make his 30th first-team appearance in the club’s colours this weekend having first tasted Super League in 2024.

It s undoubtedly the biggest game of their careers to date.

‘Their performances have been phenomenal’

Just like Hodkinson and Farrimond, CEO Radlinski also spent his formative years in Wigan’s youth setup.

He went on to carve out an illustrious playing career with his boyhood club, earning the Lance Todd Trophy for a man-of-the-match display in the 2002 Challenge Cup final victory over St Helens despite being in hospital leading up to that clash with a foot infection.

Speaking earlier this week, Radlinski – now 50 – had high praise for the young pair ahead of their Wembley debuts, saying: “You forget that they’re 20 and that this will be a hugely emotive week for them.

“They’ll be getting pestered left, right and centre for tickets etc.

“We do a good job of taking as much of that stress and pressure away from them as possible, but these guys just turn up and play.

“Their performances have been phenomenal.

“John Duffy works with our players who have played under ten (first-team) games and he talks them through what it means to play for Wigan Warriors.

“It’s up to that player to find out and learn about culture, but nevertheless, they’re playing in a cup final. I don’t care how much work you do in the background, it’s always going to have a tingle when you’re going to bed the night before.

“They’re cracking lads, they handle themselves well and they’re very balanced. These guys are an absolute privilege to work with.”

‘They’ve helped to get us there with their performances along the way’

Farrimond’s run in the first-team this season has come amid Bevan French’s injury woes, with the young playmaker scoring six tries in 13 appearances across all competitions to date in 2026.

Hodkinson meanwhile began at full-back in the absence of Jai Field, but is now on the wing – filling the void left by Liam Marshall’s injury.

He’s grabbed five tries in six games for the Cherry and Whites thus far alongside two in the solitary game he played on loan for Salford in the Championship against Hunslet at the start of the campaign.

Head coach Peet added: “Noah will play, him and Jack have earned the right to play this week.

“They’ve helped to get us there with their performances along the way.

“I think Noah’s been outstanding since he’s come into the team, he’s taken it all in his stride and it’s amazing how quickly a player can become comfortable.”