Wigan Warriors’ Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Kris Radlinski has directed plenty of praise the way of Challenge Cup final opponents Hull KR, and expects this weekend’s showpiece to be a ‘match of attrition’.

Matt Peet took charge as Wigan’s head coach ahead of the 2022 campaign and lifted the Challenge Cup, while Robins counterpart Willie Peters was still crafting his trade Down Under.

But since Peters’ arrival in the UK, battles between the Warriors and Rovers in big occasions have become commonplace.

2023 saw Wigan beat their newest foes in the Super League play-off semi-finals, and a year later, they beat KR at Old Trafford in the Grand Final having already seen them off in the Challenge Cup semi-finals earlier in the season.

But last year was KR’s year, sealing the treble by getting the better of Wigan at the Theatre of Dreams just weeks after pipping them to the Super League Leaders’ Shield.

‘I reckon it’ll be a proper game… behind the scenes, there’s a genuine feeling that it’s going to be all on’

It remains to be seen whether Wigan and Rovers meet in a third consecutive Grand Final come October.

But what is for sure is there’ll be a first-ever Challenge Cup final clash between the pair on Saturday afternoon under the Wembley arch, and it’s an encounter being relished by Warriors CEO Radlinski.

Speaking earlier this week, he said: “I reckon it’ll be a proper game.

“They’re so similar Matt and Willie with their philosophies, how they carry themselves and their humility.

“Behind the scenes, there’s a genuine feeling that it’s going to be all on.

“It’s going to be a match of attrition, there’s not much between these teams.

“Sometimes it’s an arm wrestle, but when fatigue comes in, that’s when the extra special players come out to play.

“Cup finals are made on that, but it’s as close as it can get in a cup final, this.”

‘I’ve only got superlatives to say about the club really… you have to tip your hat to them’

Last autumn’s victory over Wigan at Old Trafford saw KR become just the fifth club to win a title in the summer era.

Come the end of the current campaign, they will bid farewell to head coach Peters as he becomes the first-ever head coach of new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs.

But Radlinski doesn’t expect that departure to hinder the Robins all too much, warmly praising this weekend’s opponents as he said: “The journey they’ve been on, on and off the field, you have to tip your hat to them.

“It doesn’t look like they’re slowing down. Whoever replaces Willie has got a really tough job to do, but you can see the work that goes in to a lot of what they do.

“They’ll be leaving no stone unturned to make sure it’s a top calibre person.

“I’ve only got superlatives to say about the club really. (Hull KR owner) Neil Hudgell has always been good to me and (CEO) Paul Lakin, we speak most weeks on different things going on in the game.

“I don’t want to lose to anybody (at Wembley), but if I do, it’ll be a firm handshake and congratulations.”

Radlinski also admitted the hunger to clinch silverware this weekend had only been enhanced by the events of last season, with that the first campaign under head coach Peet’s tutelage which had ended without any major honours being won.

A shock early exit from the Challenge Cup against Hull FC was followed by KR pipping Wigan to the League Leaders’ Shield before beating them 24-6 in the Grand Final.

The Cherry and Whites chief admitted: “We’ve won a lot of trophies, but then to not win one… if you were on the coach on the way home from Old Trafford, you’d have thought the world had ended.

“But that’s the nature of being at this club. That’s what’s instilled to us when we join.

“We always move on to what’s next, and I probably spent more time looking at the pre-season programme this year than I have in the past.

“I saw a lot of good things, a lot of good habits.”