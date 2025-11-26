Brisbane Broncos star Kotoni Staggs has confirmed he will pledge his allegiance to Australia for the 2026 Rugby League World Cup, but only if Kevin Walters remains in charge.

Walters, who spent four seasons in charge of the Broncos in the NRL between 2021 and 2024, was handed the Kangaroos job on a short-term basis earlier this year.

His remit was solely to steer the ship for their autumn Ashes Series against England, and Walters led the tourists to a 3-0 whitewash win on foreign soil rather comfortably.

After wins at Wembley, Everton FC’s Hill Dickinson Stadium and Headingley, the 58-year-old declared his interest in retaining the role longer-term, though nothing has been confirmed on that front as yet.

Kangaroos star makes World Cup demand as conditional 2026 allegiance pledge made

Having reunited with ex-Broncos boss Walters, centre Staggs featured in all three Tests during the Ashes, taking his cap tally for the Kangaroos up to six having made his bow back in 2023.

The Broncos and New South Wales star -whose NRL debut was made in 2018 – also has Tongan heritage though, and has donned their shirt three times thus far, doing so most recently in 2022.

Both the ‘Roos and Tonga will compete in next year’s World Cup, which takes place across Australia and Papua New Guinea. It’s the Australian jersey Staggs will wear in the tournament, providing Walters remains head coach.

He told Australian media: “Playing back with Kev (during the Ashes) was good.

“We’ve got a good relationship. I love being alongside him and being coached by him, he’s taught me a lot.

“If Kev stays in that role, I don’t see myself anywhere else. I’ve got a good relationship with him, I love playing under him and I’ve played some of my best footy under him as well.

“If he’s there, I’ll be there as well with him, but time will tell.”

Having been kept apart in the group stage draw for the 2026 World Cup, there is the potential that Australia and Tonga could meet in the semi-finals of the tournament.

The Kangaroos, who are reigning world champions, need to finish in the top two of a four-nation group which contains New Zealand, Fiji and the Cook Islands to reach the semi-finals.

Tonga meanwhile need to finish in the top two of a combined six-nation table including the teams across groups B and C – England, Samoa, Lebanon, Papua New Guinea and France.

As a team in Group C, Tonga’s three group stage games will come against the three sides in Group B – England, Samoa and Lebanon.