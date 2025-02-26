St Helens boss Paul Wellens insists it’s a case of when, not if, as to whether Konrad Hurrell will feature in Super League for his side this season.

Hurrell – who missed the back end of the 2024 campaign with a neck injury – featured for Saints in their 38-0 Challenge Cup Third Round victory against community outfit West Hull at the start of this month.

But the 13-time Tonga international hasn’t made Wellens’ squad since then, and has instead featured twice in the Championship for dual-registration partners Halifax Panthers.

Konrad Hurrell’s Super League redemption path made clear as Paul Wellens makes dual-registration call

The centre’s 250th career appearance came in a Fax shirt last weekend as Kyle Eastmond’s side beat Barrow Raiders 24-14 on home soil.

And though we may well see him don a Panthers shirt for a little while longer yet, Saints boss Wellens insists the move isn’t going to be a permanent one.

Asked about Hurrell playing for Saints, he said: “It’ll be the near future.

“Konrad will continue to get games (at Halifax), and I can’t credit him enough in terms of his approach to the dual-registration situation.

“He’s an experienced player, one that’s been here and a while now and enjoyed some success here, but he was the one knocking on my door to go and get some games.

“He knows that’s what he needs at this moment in time, and his approach has been first class.

“He’s a huge influence on this group, very much a leader within the environment. He continues to work hard and people probably won’t understand the severity of the surgery that Konrad went through.

“To find himself in the position that he does at the moment is a credit to him.”

‘I’m very clear with Konrad at the moment: it’s not where he fits, it’s about what he needs to do’

33-year-old Hurrell has been with Saints since 2022, making 64 appearances across all competitions to date.

With the veteran having penned a one-year extension with Saints for 2025, Wellens added: ” I’m very clear with Konrad at the moment: it’s not where he fits, it’s about what he needs to do.

“He had neck surgery which at one point we thought he wouldn’t play again, and he’s working his way back.

“It’s only fair for us to be patient with him there, he’s working his way back to full fitness and we’re supporting him in that.

“We know when Konrad is physically where he needs to be, he can be a real asset to us.

“We’ll just keep monitoring his games and his performances while he’s (at Halifax).

“I’m not saying that he can’t play for us next week or the week after or the week after that.

“We’ll just assess the situation and we’re in constant dialogue with Konrad as well as receiving feedback from Halifax. We’re getting all the information we need to make that decision when the time comes.

More than likely, he’ll play at Halifax again (this week). The more games Konrad can get under his belt, the better.”