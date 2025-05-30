St Helens star Konrad Hurrell will line up for League 1 side Swinton Lions this weekend as he continues his road to full fitness.

Hurrell will play for the Lions away at Midlands Hurricanes on Sunday afternoon, as he bids to prove his fitness to the Saints coaching staff and launch a play back into their first-team plans at Super League level.

The Tongan international has not played for the Saints so far in Super League in 2025. He spent the early part of the season out on dual-registration with Halifax Panthers, before suffering a calf injury that cut short his time with Kyle Eastmond’s side.

Having had neck surgery in the off-season, Hurrell appeared to be on the way to forcing himself back into the picture at the Saints – but that setback meant further time on the sidelines.

However, he is now back in full training and will this week play in the third tier for Paul Wood’s Swinton as they head to the Midlands.

He will join on dual-registration for this week at least with another Saints squad member, Leon Cowen.

“It’s fantastic to be able to add Konrad Hurrell and Leon Cowen to our squad this week,” Wood said.

“Konrad obviously has lots of experience at a high level and we jumped at the chance to bring him to Swinton.

“When I spoke to Konrad, he was really excited to come down to the Lions and give his all.”

Hurrell signed a one-year extension to remain at the Saints at the beginning of this season, but his future at the club looks to be in real doubt beyond this year the longer he goes without breaking into Paul Wellens’ plans.

The Saints have the likes of Harry Robertson emerging as viable stars of the future, likely limiting Hurrell’s opportunities further.

But he will get a chance this weekend to show what he can do.

