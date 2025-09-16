Konrad Hurrell will join French outfit Lezignan for their upcoming 2025/26 Super XIII campaign following his departure from St Helens.

Veteran former Tonga international Hurrell saw his 2024 season cut short through a serious neck injury, and did not make a first-team appearance for Saints this term having been given a new one-year deal.

Instead, the 34-year-old spent time out on loan/dual-registration at Halifax Panthers, Bradford Bulls and Swinton Lions: featuring in both the Championship and League 1.

Having been de-registered towards the back end of the year in order for Paul Wellens to be able to add loan signing Shane Wright into his squad, the centre’s exit from Saints was only officially rubber-stamped earlier this week.

But now, he has seen a surprise move across the Channel to France confirmed, meaning that the show goes on for the former NRL star!

Konrad Hurrell sees next destination confirmed following St Helens departure

Tofoa native Hurrell has made close to 250 senior appearances across his career having donned a shirt Down Under for both the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans before heading to the UK.

Initially linking up with Leeds Rhinos in 2019, he joined Saints ahead of 2022 – winning both a Super League Grand Final and a World Club Challenge in their colours.

As his time in Super League nears an end, Lezignan – who compete in what was formerly known as the French Elite Championship – announced his signing via social media.

Last term in the Super XIII, which is comprised of 11 teams including the reserve sides of both Catalans Dragons and Toulouse Olympique, Lezignan finished eighth.

The new season over in France is set to begin later this month.

