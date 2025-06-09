Bradford Bulls have confirmed the signing of Konrad Hurrell on an initial two-week loan deal from St Helens.

Hurrell is yet to feature for the Saints in 2025. He started the year on dual-registration at Halifax Panthers after recovering from neck surgery in the off-season, before a calf injury ended his time in West Yorkshire.

He then appeared on another dual-registration deal last month for League 1 side Swinton.

However, he has now secured a move to his third different team of 2025 so far, after agreeing to join the Bulls on a short-term arrangement.

He will come into the thinking for Brian Noble’s side this weekend when they take on 1895 Cup winners York Knights at Odsal.

And Noble said: “It’s very exciting, clearly Konrad has played at a high level of Rugby League for a number of years. He is a Tongan international, he has played in the World All Stars and has made headlines wherever he has been, so for him to choose us is fantastic.

“He ticks those boxes [being a box office player] so I think the Bradford fans will be pleased. He has been out injured for a few weeks, but he is back fully fit and good to go.

“It shows the ambition of the board and our true ambitions for this year. We’ve seen a couple of players leave and we have picked up some injuries again, so it was important we filled the space with the right person and I don’t believe in bringing in anyone who isn’t as good or better than what we have got.

“We know he can come in and make a difference, there is always a lot of noise around players being happy and making sure they want to play, Konrad wants to play and I have no doubt about his ability to come in and make a difference to us.”