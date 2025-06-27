Konrad Hurrell is still no closer to a first Super League appearance of 2025 with St Helens after his loan spell with Bradford Bulls was extended.

Hurrell will be with Brian Noble’s side for at least the next fortnight, after the two clubs agreed to extend the Tongan international’s initial short-term two-week loan deal.

Hurrell is yet to break into Paul Wellens’ plans this year and has spent time on dual-registration with Halifax Panthers, before suffering an injury that cut that stint with Kyle Eastmond’s side short.

He then made a fleeting appearance for League 1 side Swinton Lions before agreeing to sign for the Bulls. He has played twice for Bradford in that time.

And he will now stay at Odsal for their next two matches after the Bulls extended his loan deal.

Hurrell’s stay is extended as fellow centre Kieran Gill heads out on a two-week loan deal of his own to West Yorkshire rivals Batley Bulldogs.

Gill has been joined at the Bulldogs by Bayley Liu, with both players coming back from injuries and in need of regular game-time.

They will join Bulls youngster Jacob Bateman in the Batley squad ahead of this weekend’s game against Sheffield Eagles.

Hurrell was given a new one-year contract by the Saints at the end of last season, with his 2024 campaign cut short due to a neck problem that required surgery.

Wellens has remained non-committal on how close Hurrell has been to featuring in his plans, but the arrival of Deon Cross from Salford mid-season appears to have pushed the centre even further down the pecking order at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

And he will now stay with Bradford for a longer period than originally agreed.

FRIDAY’S READS ON LRL

👉🏻 St Helens closing in on major NRL star for 2026 after beating clubs to deal

👉🏻 Castleford Tigers recruitment update as Joe Stimson debut timeline shared

👉🏻 Nigel Wood lands new senior rugby league role as influence grip tightens

👉🏻 Super League schedule lacks ‘common sense’, says leading coach

👉🏻 Josh Charnley transfer update as Leigh coach makes loan admission