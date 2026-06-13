Jayden Nikroima insists the odds on his brother joining him in Super League next year are shortening.

Reports linking Dolphins star Kodi with a move to the competition have lingered for almost a year. Initially, the halfback was linked with a move to Warrington Wolves when his current club, the Dolphins, were keen to secure George Williams in an immediate move last year.

That move did not materialise, with Williams now set to join the club next year, but Nikroima’s future remains unclear as his contract comes to an end at the conclusion of this season.

That has seen suggestions of a Super League move come to the fore again for a player currently producing some of his best rugby. Capped by New Zealand 18 times, he is currently playing a key role in a Dolphins side currently sitting fourth on the NRL ladder.

And his brother, who is producing some entertaining rugby himself playing for Bradford Bulls, has added fuel to the fire by admitting his brother is open to the idea of a move.

“I’ve sent a few messages, don’t you worry,” Nikroima said. “But he’s more open to coming to Super League, which is nice. But you’ll have to wait and see.

“He’s paying a lot less now (coming to Super League) than he was at the start of the year, I’ll give you that much.”

There are a number of clubs on the lookout for a halfback next year. Catalans Dragons are in need of a Toby Sexton replacement, both of Huddersfield Giants’ halfbacks are off-contract and with Leeds Rhinos losing Brodie Croft, they are also potentially in need of a halfback, though they are set to put faith in youngster George Brown.

Mason Lino is leaving Wakefield Trinity, which could open up a spot there, while Jackson Hastings is off-contract at St Helens. Of course, the fact his brother is at Bradford will always make that a potential destination too.

Speaking of Bradford, Nikorima admitted he is enjoying his time at Odsal.

“It’s been good, I’ve enjoyed the fans and I think we’ve exceeded expectations too, which is nice.

“But it would be good to get a few more wins on the board leading into Magic Weekend and into the back end of the year.”