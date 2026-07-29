Kodi Nikorima will leave the Dolphins at the end of the season – but he will not be heading to Super League, instead agreeing a two-year deal to sign with the Dragons.

Nikorima had been one of the biggest names on the open transfer market still available for 2027. There was very real interest from England about bringing the brother of Bradford star Jayden to Super League – with the Bulls man admitting himself he hoped it would happen.

But in the end, while Nikorima is leaving the Dolphins despite an impressive year, he is choosing to remain in the NRL.

Nikorima to join new-look Dragons

He will join a new-look St George outfit from the start of next season, after agreeing a two-year deal to play with the Dragons.

They have embarked on a major overhaul of their roster after a horrendous year, with many of their big names leaving – including six of them to Super League.

But Nikorima will now switch clubs in the NRL and lead Dean Young’s team in 2027 and 2028.

“Kodi’s achieved so much in the game and has been playing great football at the Dolphins,” Young said. “He’s a classy player. His ball-playing ability and decision-making are elite. We are looking forward to welcoming him to the club in November.” Dragons CEO Tim Watsford admitted the capture of Nikorima was a key moment for their plans moving forward. “We’re very proud to be welcoming Kodi to the Dragons next season,” Watsford said. “We have been deliberate and bold in the recruitment market, continuing to assemble an elite playing group that is built to compete at the highest level and represent our club in a way that makes our members and fans proud.”

Dolphins ‘wanted to keep’ Nikorima

For the Dolphins, it means they will go into 2027 with a clearer idea on who will play half-back – with Nikorima’s exit meaning George Williams is a certain starter for the NRL side.

His move from Warrington had been questioned given how it meant he would be rivalling Nikorima for a spot in Kristian Woolf’s team. Woolf said they did want to keep Nikorima, but wished him the best.

“While I am sad to see him leave I understand the circumstances,” Woolf said. “He has been able to put himself in a position at the back-end of his career that he gets to maximise the efforts he has put in over the last four years with us.

“We were keen to keep Kodi. We made that clear all along. At some stage of his career he has to do what is best for his family as well.

“That’s part of the game and part of our role at times, to help him get to that position.”