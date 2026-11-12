International ex-Hull KR forward seals fresh Championship move

Ten-time Scotland international Kieran Moran has joined Newcastle Thunder from fellow Championship outfit Birmingham Hurricanes ahead of 2027.

Now 30 having celebrated his birthday earlier this month, Moran began his career with Hull KR, featuring seven times at first-team level for the Robins: including five Super League appearances.

During his time at Craven Park, the Hull born and bred forward enjoyed a stint on loan with Newcastle, playing three games in their colours back in 2016.

A decade on, he has now sealed a return to the North East on a permanent basis.

International ex-Hull KR forward Kieran Moran seals fresh Championship move to Newcastle Thunder

Able to play in the front row or at loose, Moran – who has represented Scotland on the international stage since 2018 via his heritage – joins Thunder following a four-year stint with Midlands Hurricanes, who have rebranded this off-season to adopt the ‘Birmingham’ name.

The veteran scored two tries in 51 games for the Hurricanes, taking his professional career appearance tally up to 143: with nine tries scored.

As well as KR, Newcastle and the Hurricanes, Moran has also worn the colours of York Knights, Sheffield Eagles, Keighley Cougars, Hemel Stags, Hunslet and North Wales Hurricanes.

Thunder announced his signing via social media earlier this week, and Moran – who was in Scotland’s squad for the 2017 Rugby League World Cup – said: “I’m really looking forward to a new challenge at Newcastle.

“I can’t wait to meet the group and get stuck into the season ahead.”

North East outfit Newcastle finished second on the Championship ladder in 2026 before being beaten in the play-off semi-finals on home soil by Doncaster.

That came under the tutelage of Graham Steadman, who has since been replaced in the hotseat by former Super League stalwart Craig Huby, landing his first head coach role ahead of 2027.

Huby has been busy in both the recruitment market and with retentions already in this off-season, with the signings of young forward Bailey Pemberton and back-rower Bailey Dawson also announced this week.