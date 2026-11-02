Former Super League stalwart hangs up boots for new career

Former Super League stalwart Kieran Dixon has hung up his boots following his departure from Salford RLFC, and will now pursue a career in finance as a Protection Advisor.

34-year-old Dixon has enjoyed a career spanning more than a decade, which began with his professional debut for London Broncos against St Helens back in 2012, the same year he earned his two England Knights caps.

Including the Broncos, the Hackney-born ace has gone on to pull on a shirt for ten different clubs – with 286 appearances racked up alongside those two on the international stage for England Knights.

The final 14 of those appearances came for Salford having joined the Reds midway through 2026 from fellow Championship outfit Oldham.

And having departed the CorpArq Stadium, the utility back has now announced his decision to retire.

‘Rugby league has shaped so much of who I am today, both on and off the field, and I’ll always be thankful for the journey’

Dixon took to LinkedIn to confirm he would retire, bowing out having scored 204 tries in his career alongside kicking 494 goals.

With a career points tally of 1,804, the veteran’s LinkedIn post reads: “After what feels like a lifetime in rugby league, the time has come to close a very special chapter of my life and hang up my boots.

“Looking back, I’m incredibly grateful for everything the game has given me. The highs, the lows, the challenges, the friendships and the memories are all things I’ll look back on with real pride.

“Rugby league has shaped so much of who I am today, both on and off the field, and I’ll always be thankful for the journey.

“I want to say a genuine thank you to every coach, team-mate and member of staff I’ve worked with throughout my career.

“Whether you played a big or small part in my journey, I appreciate the time, effort, support and belief you’ve shown me.

“I’ve learned something from so many people along the way, and those experiences will stay with me long after my playing days are over. “

‘There’s a whole new world outside of rugby league, and I’m looking forward to embracing new experiences, challenges and opportunities’

A winger for most of his career with appearances also made at full-back, Dixon starred on dual-registration for Hemel Stags during his time with London.

He went on to feature for Hull KR, Newcastle Thunder, York Knights, Leigh, Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings and Oldham as well as Salford.

Dixon’s LinkedIn post concludes: “Although it’s strange to think that my rugby career is now behind me, I feel incredibly excited about what lies ahead.

“There’s a whole new world outside of rugby league, and I’m looking forward to embracing new experiences, challenges and opportunities.

“I’m also excited to be starting the next chapter of my working life as a Protection Advisor. It’s an exciting new direction, a chance to learn something different and develop myself in a completely new environment.

“I’m looking forward to getting stuck in, meeting new people and seeing where this opportunity can take me.

“One chapter closes, another begins. I’m proud of what I’ve achieved in rugby league, grateful for the people I’ve met along the way and excited for everything that’s still to come.

“On to the next chapter!”