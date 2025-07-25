Wigan Warriors beat Catalans Dragons 28-16 tonight in a welcome antidote to last weekend’s home defeat at the hands of Hull FC.

Another loss for the defending Super League champions was unthinkable but an impressive first-half display laid the platform for victory over the struggling Dragons.

The French visitors, in their first game since ex-Wigan star Joel Tomkins was confirmed as their permanent head coach, showed impressive spirit but still fell to a familiar loss.

Here, Love Rugby League picks out the key talking points of the game.

Warriors back on track

Matt Peet’s men have struggled badly to find their best form in recent weeks and were stuffed at home by Hull FC just six days ago.

That 32-12 pasting at the hands of the Black and Whites marked their third defeat in Super League games.

For a club of Wigan’s stature, that was simply unacceptable.

Yet this relatively comfortable win over the lowly Dragons saw them show some welcome signs of their old selves.

The result was never in doubt as the defending champions registered a sixth successive win over Catalans – closing the gap on leaders Hull KR to just two points.

A glimpse of the future

Master craftsmen Bevan French and Jai Field were both sat in the stands due to injury and a head knock respectively.

The Aussie duo are among the most talented players in Super League and the significance of their absence cannot be underestimated.

But homegrown products Zach Eckersley and Jack Farrimond showed their class at full-back and stand-off respectively.

Versatile Eckersley is an imposing natural athlete and Farrimond showed why Wigan rate him so highly with a delightful individual first-half try.

Eckersley did likewise in the second half and both men look set for a bright future with the Cherry and Whites in the coming years.

Improvement from Catalans but still not enough

Joel Tomkins was appointed as the Dragons’ permanent head coach earlier this week – and how ironic that his first game came at Wigan.

The former back-rower was some player for the Warriors; a class act who represented England in both codes and was working as a fireman in Wigan only 18 months ago.

Now he is facing a mountainous task to reverse the fortunes of a Catalans side whose season was already over before kick-off.

The collective desire that has been missing at times this season was clear to see against Wigan.

The Dragons battled admirably but it was not enough as they crashed to an eighth defeat in nine Super League games since Steve McNamara was axed.

Tomkins has time on his side, but he needs some wins before this disastrous season is over and he looks to reshape a squad that will see 14 players depart at the end of the campaign.

No anti-French sentiment from Wigan

Much has been made of Nigel Wood’s so-called strategic review and his apparent concerns about what the French clubs bring to the British game.

But you will not find any mistrust or suspicion towards them from Wigan; quite the opposite in fact.

The Warriors enjoy a strong and healthy relationship with Catalans in particular, having played them at Barcelona’s iconic Nou Camp in 2019.

That match set a record attendance for a stand-along Super League fixture of 31,555.

Shortly before kick-off at the Brick Community Stadium, it was confirmed that Wigan will be Catalans’ opponents in Paris on June 6, 2026.

Dragons owner Bernard Guasch and Wigan chairman Chris Brookes were united on the pitch as they held a banner promoting the fixture.

Warriors CEO Kris Radlinski said: “We’ve built a strong and respectful relationship with Bernard Guasch and his team, and it’s exciting to be taking that partnership further—this time at the magnificent Stade Jean-Bouin, home of Stade Français.”

Food for thought for Wood, then, as he looks to finalise his recommendations on the French clubs as part of that strategic review.

Christian Wade facing a fight to get back in

After his nightmare display in last week’s home reverse against Hull FC, the rugby union convert was left out altogether against Catalans.

Jacob Douglas was brought back into the side on Wigan’s right flank, but chances were scarce for the St Helens-bound wideman.

Liam Marshall did not score against the Dragons, but he was typically busy on the left wing.

Wade will look to force his way back into contention for another chance on Wigan’s right flank in the coming weeks as he competes with Douglas and Abbas Miski when he returns from injury.