Leigh owner Derek Beaumont broke his silence on Wednesday evening with a statement totalling in excess of 4,000 words posting his side of the story on the reported threat to withdraw from Friday’s Super League play-off semi-final with Wigan.

It is a lengthy read, published at 10:37pm – 24 hours on to the minute from when Wigan allege Beaumont initially said the Leopards would not play the game – which you can read in full on Leigh’s website. And it covers a whole heap of subjects.

Love Rugby League has broken down the key parts of the statement so you don’t have to read it all.

Is the game going ahead?

It’s the most important question here. More important than any one individual. And it seems like, at this moment in time, that it is still not clear whether or not the game is going to be going ahead.

In and amongst Beaumont’s statement, he did say the Leopards were preparing ‘as normal’. He said: “I sincerely hope my genuine concerns can be satisfied so the game we are still preparing as normal for can proceed as planned at which point I will make a statement to ask for calm from our fans and to attend and show class..”

That would suggest Beaumont and Leigh want to see some things before they commit to playing.

But what are they: and how have we got to this point?

Beaumont’s frustration comes from the fact that Leigh were not afforded any extra blocks down the sides of the pitch at the Brick, having quickly sold their allocation of 4,800 unreserved seats.

He openly admits Leigh encouraged their fans to buy tickets in those blocks when they sold their allocation out in the North Stand, the area behind the posts. But Wigan then cancelled those sales and offered fans refunds.

Beaumont had asked for at least one segregated block to be given to Leigh fans down the side, but it does not appear that wish will be granted after extensive debate and discussion involving Wigan’s Ground Safety Officer.

He said: “In these circumstances something must give to dampen the flames. At the very least those who have had tickets cancelled that bought them in good faith should have them reinstated especially when they are our higher tier members. They are the most aggrieved and our fans are aggrieved at how they have been treated.”

But it seems unlikely that will happen at this stage.

Possible fan protests

Worryingly, Beaumont has also suggested he has heard rumours Leigh fans will protest or take extreme measures on Friday over the ticketing situation – which is what led to him, in his words, telling RL Commercial CEO Rhodri Jones he felt the event had become unsafe.

Those threats including fans opening the exit gates to allow extra supporters in – a very, very dangerous situation that could lead to serious injury for spectators and attending fans – as well as storming turnstiles or the reception area.

He said: “By this time, I had heard that there was whisperings of “bricking the Brick” and people planning protests and demonstrations.

“I had also been alerted to the fact fans were planning on opening the exit gates to allow locked out fans to get inside the game or rush turnstiles and reception. As I am writing this it feels like I am writing a fictional book but it’s real, very real and it’s absolutely unnecessary.

“This is the point at which I made the decision that it is not a safe place to hold an event and as the owner of the club and the responsibility of my fans and players I advised Rhodri that if he couldn’t satisfy me that this was not a risk then I could not partake in an event that could incite violence and risk to others. I am sorry but that isn’t something that can be risked.

“I explained to Rhodri that when law abiding citizens are treated incorrectly for no good reason, they become aggrieved.”

He also says: “There is a bigger risk to safety outside than inside and that needs dealing with.”

Nigel Wood’s support

Beaumont expresses his disappointment in Wigan and CEO Kris Radlinski for how they have handled this situation – but he insists he does have an unsurprising ally in Rugby League Commercial chair, Nigel Wood.

“The chair of RLC has written to me around the disappointment on behalf of the board assuring me a full review of this situation will take place,” Beaumont said.

Beaumont will not attend the game

If it goes ahead, the Leigh owner insists nobody from the club will be present in the boardroom at Wigan on Friday evening in a show of solidarity over the situation involving their own fans.

He had previously intended to attend in the North Stand with the travelling support – but has now decided altogether not to attend.

He said: “I wasn’t attending the game, nor was my club being represented in the capacity of the boardroom, based upon the activities surrounding the actions of the Wigan club which I deemed would not make it right to attend.

“I had explained this to both their chairman and CEO and was not intending making that public knowledge, but it may actually offer some explanation as to why we are receiving unprecedented and unnecessary treatment because I stand up to their actions within the owners and shareholders group.

“There is nothing else in my mind that can offer an explanation to such bizarre behaviour, an opinion shared by others within that circle. I was attending in the North Stand with my family and friends. Instead, I will be able to make at least one person happy giving them my ticket and that makes me smile.”

