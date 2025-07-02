Two of Australia’s most influential players have thrown their support behind Cameron Smith to become Mal Meninga’s successor.

Just over three months out from the Kangaroos’ tour of England for the Ashes, there is still no clarity on who will replace Meninga after he stepped down to take the Perth Bears job.

Brad Fittler looked to be the odds-on favourite to take the role but he stepped back last week, insisting he was more interested in his current role within the media.

Fittler than revealed on a podcast that there have been no hotels or fields booked for the tour with just months to go, sparking fears about the logistics of the tour. But a decision at least appears to be looming on the head coaching position.

Smith has indicated he would be open to conversations with the ARLC and he has received backing from some of the Kangaroos’ top players.

Queensland captain Cameron Munster insisted that Smith would be the best man for the job, telling AAP: “His credentials and resume is probably the best that the game’s ever seen. When he talks, you listen.

“If you don’t know Cameron Smith, you will eventually when he talks to you. He’s got that aura about him. He’s a bit like Mal.

“I know he’s a Queenslander, but he’ll pick the best possible squad for the Aussies that he thinks is going to get the job done. There’s no better person than Smithy to get the job.” And Munster’s comments were echoed by his Melbourne Storm team-mate, Harry Grant.