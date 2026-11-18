Kevin Walters has confirmed he will remain as Australia coach in 2027: and has even suggested he could be facing off against England next year in a twist to previously confirmed international scheduling.

Walters admitted in the aftermath of the Kangaroos’ win over New Zealand last weekend that he was keen to carry on and do at least another year in charge – even without confirmation of any international plans for the nation.

Love Rugby League then revealed on Monday that St Helens had given Walters their blessing to combine the role with them in Super League and the international job with Australia – something Walters himself has now subsequently confirmed on his own podcast.

Kevin Walters teases England showdown

Speaking on his Inside Ball show, Walters admitted he would be staying on as the Kangaroos coach for 2027 at least.

But more interestingly than that was the hint of a possible Tri-Series return between Australia, England and New Zealand at the end of next year.

Whether Walters was speaking with inside information or proposing a possible tournament remains to be seen, but he did admit there was the possibility of the Kangaroos and England locking horns – despite England seemingly agreeing to face New Zealand in a Test series that had long since been confirmed by the IRL.

“Well, at this stage, that’s been confirmed for next year,” Walters said of his own plans.

“So I’m not sure where the international calendar.. what the games are. It could be in England, like a Tri-Series over there, Australia, England, New Zealand.. or it could just be Australia v England.

And a Pacific Championship here would be on the cards as well. And Australia may be involved in that, which would allow me, it’s been confirmed from Eamonn McManus, the chairman of St Helens, he’s allowing me to do that next year.

“I’ll stay on, yeah. I’m really grateful again for that. I love coaching these guys and another series, whatever it is, I’m really happy to be back and working with them.”

The Tri Nations has not taken place for 20 years, dating back to the 2006 edition, but it was a regular competition throughout the mid-2000s, albeit with Great Britain competing instead of England.

Walters preparing for St Helens switch

Walters will relocate to England this weekend and pick up pre-season training with the Saints from the start of next week – but he insisted he will still be able to keep an eye on all things NRL.

“It’s huge over there,” he said of the Australian competition. “The English go crazy on the NRL. It’s on at the right times. It’s on like 10am, 9am in the morning, those night games.

“So, yeah, it’s heavily watched over there. And obviously, Billy (his son) is playing at the Broncos, so we’ll keep an eye on Bill and make sure he’s progressing in the right way. And also, I love the NRL too, mate, State of Origin, all of that.

“So we’ll keep a close eye and then be back at the end of the year to take on the Kangaroos again.”