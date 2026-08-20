St Helens have appointed Kevin Walters as their new head coach on a bumper three-year contract said to be worth in the region of £1million.

Walters will take charge of the Saints following the conclusion of this year’s Rugby League World Cup, when he will look to guide the Kangaroos to the title once again.

He is the shock new man in charge, with reports in Australia suggesting he will earn a seven-figure salary across the duration of his three-year contract.

Walters speaks after Saints move

Speaking about the move, Walters admitted: “St Helens are one of the most iconic and successful brands in rugby league. I am honoured to be given the opportunity by the chairman, Eamonn McManus, and the St Helens Board to lead a club with so much history.

“I look forward to bringing my experiences as a Coach and blending those learnings into the winning culture of St Helens.

“For me, the foundation of success is creating the right environment where the players and staff enjoy coming to training and working hard for each other, as well as the Saints sponsors, fans and the wider community.

“At the end of last year, I was in England for the Ashes Series as the Kangaroos head coach. I witnessed firsthand how tough, physical, and skilful the English players were. I look forward to being a part of Super League in 2027 with the Saints.”

Saints chair Eamonn McManus stated: “Kevin’s vast experience at both club and representative levels is self-evident.

“His motivation to succeed with the task at hand was both clear and compelling to us, as shown by the major career sacrifices that he is making in Australia to join St Helens. This is a major statement of ambition both by St Helens and by Super League.

“We would like to place on record our thanks to the understanding and professionalism of Peter V’Landys and the ARL Commission in facilitating Kevin’s move to us.

“Eamon O’Carroll will continue as our interim head coach until the end of this season. He has been magnificent for us under testing circumstances, and I am sure that our fans will remain firmly behind him and the team.”