He knows what picking up the pieces at a club looks like, but Kevin Walters insists that is not what he is doing at St Helens.

The club’s new head coach arrives after Saints made unwanted history by missing out on the play-offs for the first time in the Super League era.

In that sense, it could be argued Walters is inheriting the team at their lowest ebb. But he does not see it that way.

Speaking to Love Rugby League, Walters said: “They finished seventh, didn’t they? So, one win out of the final.

“So, for me, it’s not a huge turnaround. From what I can see, and my knowledge of the game, that was the attractive part of coming here. There are some things that need to be addressed and worked on, but it’s not a case of knocking it over and starting again, certainly not.

“I just feel we can add a little bit to our roster, make some changes there. We’ve made some movement in our staff as well. So, yeah, I’m very confident we can make some big improvements pretty quickly.”

If this is considered a difficult task, Walters faced an even bigger challenge when he inherited the Brisbane Broncos.

Appointed head coach in 2021 after the club had finished with the wooden spoon the previous year, he gradually helped them climb the ladder, culminating in a Grand Final appearance after three seasons.

In that sense, turning around St Helens’ fortunes may not seem quite so daunting.

“They were in a lower position, they finished last. But it took time to turn them around. That was three years, but I don’t expect that (here), and they were last.

“When you finish last, you’re doing a lot of things wrong, clearly, whereas seventh, one win out of the finals, I don’t think that’s as bad and as dark and as gloomy as what everyone thinks.”