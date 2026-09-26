St Helens coach Kevin Walters has dropped the clearest hint yet that Jack Welsby will sign a new contract with the club: after insisting he does not think he will head to the open market later this year.

Welsby is about to head into the final 12 months of his existing deal with the Saints, which runs out at the end of next season. With that in mind, he could speak to rival clubs about a move elsewhere for 2028 before the new season and Walters’ tenure in charge of the club begins.

But, speaking on his own Inside Ball podcast, Walters has apparently suggested that there will be no notion of Welsby testing the water elsewhere.

Kevin Walters drops Jack Welsby hint

Walters took questions from listeners in the closing stages of a podcast episode this week – and several of them were about his move to St Helens.

Co-host Ben Dobbin put it to Walters after being asked: “Dobbo, use your journo skills to find out if St Helens are letting Jack Welsby go to November 1.”

And Walters replied in telling fashion.

“No, he won’t be,” Walters said before Dobbin asked: “He’ll be signed?”

Walters said: “I believe so.”

That would appear to suggest that talks are well advanced with Welsby and the Saints to keep him at the club long-term and ensure one of the club’s prized assets will not be considering a move elsewhere beyond the end of 2027.

Welsby positional plan under Walters clear

Walters was then asked another question which related to Welsby: the identity of his fullback when he takes charge at the Super League club in 2027.

The current Kangaroos coach has a dilemma predecessors Paul Wellens and Paul Rowley have had, with multiple players capable of playing in the role including Welsby, Tristan Sailor and even Harry Robertson.

But Walters delivered another emphatic verdict – insisting that it will be Welsby who gets the nod as his number one from the start of next year, seemingly confirming some clarity on a role that has frequently changed throughout the course of the last two seasons.

Dobbin said: “Ask Kevvie, who is the fullback next season, please?”

And after it was clarified the question related to St Helens, Walters replied: “Jack Welsby, for St Helens. Jack Welsby.”