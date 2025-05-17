The NRL is quickly narrowing down their search for the inaugural head coach of the Perth Bears, officially approaching former Brisbane Broncos coach Kevin Walters, Code Sports confirmed on Saturday.

Walters, who led the Broncos to the 2023 NRL Grand Final, is now a key candidate alongside Parramatta’s former coach Brad Arthur, Australia’s Mal Meninga, and South Sydney legend Sam Burgess

The Perth Bears are set to join the NRL in 2027, marking the league’s first major expansion in years.

The Australian Rugby League Commission (ARL Commission), which owns the Perth licence, has reportedly narrowed the search to these four, with an announcement expected within the week.

Arthur and Meninga were formally interviewed by the NRL on Thursday, with Arthur still considered the front-runner. However, Walters’ recent discussions with league officials elevate his chances considerably.

In an interview with Fox Sports, Walters confirmed the approach, expressing enthusiasm for a return to coaching. “I have always said I am interested in coaching if something becomes available,” he said.

“I was happy to chat with the NRL about the role and what it involves. We will see where it takes us but it’s nice to be included in those conversations.”

Walters, 57, who currently works as a Fox Sports commentator, spoke about his passion for coaching. “I love working for Fox, but coaching is my passion.”

The NRL recently told existing clubs that the preferred candidate for the Bears position would have recent coaching experience.

Walters fits that description, having coached the Brisbane club over four seasons until September 2024.

The six-time premiership winner led his beloved team to their first grand final appearance under his tenure but parted ways after a disappointing 12th-place finish in 2024.

Over his 99 games with Brisbane, Walters won 50 matches and is the only coach apart from Wayne Bennett to take the club to a grand final.

His coaching resume also includes coaching Queensland to two State of Origin titles before stepping down to prepare for his next coaching opportunity.

The Perth Bears represent the league’s 18th team, and the NRL is keen for a high-profile coach to guide the new franchise from its inception. Walters sees significant appeal in building a club from the ground up in a non-traditional rugby league market.

“Because of my passion for the game, a footprint in Perth excites me,” Walters told Code Sports.

“Being part of setting a club up excites me. To make inroads in the AFL world over there (in Western Australia), I like the decision by the NRL in going to Perth. I would love to be a part of it. I think I can make a difference.”

Just two weeks ago, Walters was linked to the Gold Coast Titans as a potential replacement for coach Des Hasler, but the Bears opportunity has now taken priority.

With the official announcement imminent, all eyes are on the ARL Commission to reveal the first leader of the Perth Bears.