New St Helens coach awaits decision on Kangaroos future

New St Helens head coach Kevin Walters admits a decision is yet to be made on whether he will continue as Australia’s boss having overseen their 2026 Rugby League World Cup triumph.

Walters has penned a three-year deal to take charge of Super League heavyweights Saints ahead of 2027, and will soon arrive in the UK as preparations for next season ramp up on Merseyside.

His arrival at the BrewDog Stadium has been held back, as was known at the time he signed on the dotted line, by his role as head coach of Australia.

The 59-year-old took charge of the Kangaroos last year, and was the man that led them to a 3-0 Series whitewash win over England. Now, he has led them to World Cup glory: seeing his side beat New Zealand 32-12 in Sunday’s final.

While Walters’ appointment at Saints is rubber-stamped, it’s yet to be decided whether he will combine his role in Super League with one as the head coach of Australia, with it still a possibility he may continue as the Roos’ chief.

‘I’m going to St Helens, which I’m really excited about, and we’ll see what happens with the Kangaroos stuff over the next few days’

Queenslander Walters will return to Super League circa 16 years on from his departure from Catalans Dragons in 2010.

Since then, he has led the Maroons in State of Origin and Brisbane Broncos in the NRL as well as Australia’s national team.

Speaking after Sunday’s World Cup final win, Walters was asked about his future in the Kangaroos hotseat and admitted: “I don’t know what’s happening tomorrow. I love coaching these guys, it’s a real privilege.

“While I can, I just want to thank Peter V’Landys and all of the board from the Australian Rugby League Commission for putting their faith into me and what I bring as a coach.

“From last year’s Kangaroos tour to coaching again this year, I’ve really enjoyed it and I feel I’ve got a lot to offer as well.

“I’m going to St Helens, which I’m really excited about, and we’ll see what happens with the Kangaroos stuff over the next few days.

“I’m just really happy about what’s happened for the group. They’ve worked really hard, everything we’ve asked of them, they’ve done. This is the reward.”

Set to turn 60 next October, Walters will take charge of Saints amid the start of a rebuild which has followed their seventh-place finish in Super League in 2026.

That marked the first time those in the red vee have ever failed to make the Super League play-offs, and it won’t be long before the new head coach is in situ.

He said: “I’ll have the week to get myself organised and head overseas, and I’ll be there one day next week.

“I’m looking forward to it.”